Hey Pandas, Show Me A Picture Of A Collection You Have
I would like to see all of your collections!
My Feather Collection, From Left To Right: Chicken, Robin, Pretty Sure It's A Crow, I Think It's A Blue Jay, Idk, Idk
Oh sorry it's upside down, so it would be from right to left
Stripes Of Cats Claws Will Come Off, And Under Is New Claw, Kinda Like How A Lizard Sheds Skin. Here Are My Claw Strips
It Really Isn't A Collection, A Friend Thought It Would Be Funny To Give Me A Boatload Of Paper Mache Mexican Figurines. Since I Traveled To Mexico Quite A Bit Over The Last 30 Years And Have Brought Her Several Of These As (Joke) Gifts. I Laughed Every Time When She Would Say "Oh No, Not Another One" !. These Dolls Can Cost Between $10.00 To $60.00 Each In Tourist Spots. She Went Around To Garage Sales And Bought Them For $0.50 Each From People That Didn't Want Them Anymore. I Put Them Up On The Wall And Have To Change Them In About 2 Or 3 Years As The Deteriorate From The Sun, Weather And Squirrels Crawling All Over Them. I Have Gone Through About 60 Of Them And Still Have A Few Dozen For Replacements. It's Been A Lot Of Fun ! Enjoy !
Books So Many Books
