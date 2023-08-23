#3 It Really Isn't A Collection, A Friend Thought It Would Be Funny To Give Me A Boatload Of Paper Mache Mexican Figurines. Since I Traveled To Mexico Quite A Bit Over The Last 30 Years And Have Brought Her Several Of These As (Joke) Gifts. I Laughed Every Time When She Would Say "Oh No, Not Another One" !. These Dolls Can Cost Between $10.00 To $60.00 Each In Tourist Spots. She Went Around To Garage Sales And Bought Them For $0.50 Each From People That Didn't Want Them Anymore. I Put Them Up On The Wall And Have To Change Them In About 2 Or 3 Years As The Deteriorate From The Sun, Weather And Squirrels Crawling All Over Them. I Have Gone Through About 60 Of Them And Still Have A Few Dozen For Replacements. It's Been A Lot Of Fun ! Enjoy !