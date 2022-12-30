1submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, What Is Something You Did In 2022 That You Feel Proud Of?
2022 was a hard year for many of us. With 2023 coming up, share something you were proud of accomplishing this year. It can be something small (tried sushi for the first time) or something that changed your life (got your dream job).
Remember that mental accomplishments count too (went on your first date after depression, opened up to a close friend, had a really good day, etc.).
This post may include affiliate links.
I'm a week clean from cutting :)