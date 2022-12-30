2022 was a hard year for many of us. With 2023 coming up, share something you were proud of accomplishing this year. It can be something small (tried sushi for the first time) or something that changed your life (got your dream job).

Remember that mental accomplishments count too (went on your first date after depression, opened up to a close friend, had a really good day, etc.).

This post may include affiliate links.

Add Answer
#1

I'm a week clean from cutting :)

Report

0points
Ashen Brooks
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
Not your original work? Add source
Publish
Add Your Answer!

Not your original work? Add source

Publish