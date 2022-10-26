#1

I saw this one on r/nosleep a bit back, and I altered it a bit to make it scarier. TW: MURDER, STABBING, LOTS OF GORE



A grandmother went missing. A mother despaired.



The boy was tasked to sort through the house after the short funeral, as the mom was constantly busy and had no time. As the boy was sorting through the attic, he came across a box eerily labeled „lost“. Intrigued, he took a peek inside. There was so many VHS tapes, and a guide. He took the box downstairs and chose a VHS tape at random and slid it into the player. The screen lit up with a title, „The Office: Lost Episode“. His face lit up in recognition, he knew this show! He watched the familiar show until suddenly Dwight snapped, and stabbed Jim. Chaos ensures in the office and the final frame shows everyone’s bodies brutally mutilated.



He sat there in shock, processing what he just saw. He stood up, pushed the box out of the side, and ran home.

After two days he returned, and decided to watch another. This time he chose through the guide. He searched through, looking for something interesting, and he realized just how many shows were on the list. He finally decided on an episode of The Simpsons, curious to see what would happen.

The screen lightened, and the Simpsons theme started playing. Nothing seemed off, until the couch gag. Instead of a gag, everyone just sat down, and nothing happened. Weird, but possible. He watched more and wondered why this episode wasn’t a „Treehouse of Horror“ episode. If there was gore in the Simpsons, it was usually in one of those. He watched more, until, similarly to the Office, one character snapped and brutally murdered everyone else. After the episode ended on a burning Springfield, he decided to watch another.



Soon it became routine. Sleep, go to school, watch an episode, sleep, go to school, watch an episode. Every moment he was conscious during the day, he was thinking about the tapes. He became obsessed with it, so much so that it was starting to affect his personality. He snapped at his friends more and kept to himself more. One day, his friend of years, asked him why he wouldn’t talk anymore. The boy turned around and punched him.

A suspension was about the opposite the boy needed. He spent his entire week watching the tapes, getting worse and worse.



He finally was able to pull himself away from the tapes after about a month. He realized that he was a monster, violent, and rude. He decided he was going to burn the tapes, but not before watching one last tape, the Director’s Commentary. He slid the tape in and the screen flickered on. He sat in confusion for a minute before realizing he was watching himself from behind. He glanced behind himself, but saw nothing. He wanted to destroy this tape, so repulsed but strangely drawn at the same time. He kept watching.

Big mistake.



His poor mother had no body to bury.