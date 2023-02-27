#1

I remember hearing this from my mom, but back when i was maybe 6 or 7, me and my momma were at my great grandmother's house. Me and mom were joking around and I guess I must have said something witty, and my mom joked that she was gonna slap me for saying it (Obviously joking, i dont get abused), and my great grandma looked right at her and snapped back with "um, no you aren't" so seriously, and i find it so funny about how protective she was of me, thinking back to it makes me laugh on bad days