I love grandmas, you probably love grandmas, and everyone loves grandmas! So I wanna hear some stories about grandmas! Be it as wacky wholesome, or just downright strange, if you got one, please tell one!

I remember hearing this from my mom, but back when i was maybe 6 or 7, me and my momma were at my great grandmother's house. Me and mom were joking around and I guess I must have said something witty, and my mom joked that she was gonna slap me for saying it (Obviously joking, i dont get abused), and my great grandma looked right at her and snapped back with "um, no you aren't" so seriously, and i find it so funny about how protective she was of me, thinking back to it makes me laugh on bad days

Gatorman
my grandma loves telling me about the time her brother set their house on fire and they lost everything lol

freakingbee
