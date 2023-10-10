#1 We did a lot of hiking when I was a kid. My parents, my sister and me getting up to a mountain, having a nice lunch by the selfmade fire somewhere on the way. Mostly grilling sausages or the occasional chicken. After hiking back down we mostly went to some local restaurant to have something to drink. A well-deserved beer for my Dad (he carried most stuff in his backpack) and for me always "OraMo". A mix of orange soda and fresh apple juice.



These times are long gone. So is my Dad. But these memories I'll cherish forever.

#2 I remember in elementary school we would listen to Storytime Online, it was awesome. I miss those days. :(

#3 I remember in kindergarten we would do GoNoodle. What about you guys?

#4 I miss Magic School Bus, the Netflix one isn't the same. My grandparents have the DVD set at their house, but I'm scared to ask if we can watch lol

#5 Playing outside in the summer sun in elementary school. no hw or school or tests to worry about. no social media, just a bunch of friends playing recess games. we'd stay out rlly late, but it was ok-ish because we live in a neighborhood and we played right in front of our houses. i'd come home and i would eat dinner(white rice usually with some curry- the indian way amiright?😎) and i'd rewatch a few episodes of my fav tv shows at the time until it was time to sleep. my room has a window, and i'd sit and stare outside it while lying in my bed all tucked in, and i would eventually fall asleep, knowing that i would have another fun filled day ahead of me. i miss those days. i would give up anything to experience at least one more day like that.