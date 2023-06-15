#1

Physical traits:

- My two-toned lips

- My dark skin tone

- Rounded teeth that make My teeth look like they have gaps

- The fact that i am REALLY hairy

Emotional Traits

- My energetic/hyper personality(i used to be called annoying for it but now, i got real friends who tell me that my personality gives them energy)



It was a long journey embracing these traits. but now i'm really proud of them :D