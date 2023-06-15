1submissions
Hey Pandas, Share A Trait Of Yours That You Used To Feel Insecure About That You Now Love
It can be a physical or an emotional trait. The sky's the limit, just keep it appropriate, please!
Physical traits:
- My two-toned lips
- My dark skin tone
- Rounded teeth that make My teeth look like they have gaps
- The fact that i am REALLY hairy
Emotional Traits
- My energetic/hyper personality(i used to be called annoying for it but now, i got real friends who tell me that my personality gives them energy)
It was a long journey embracing these traits. but now i'm really proud of them :D