Hey Pandas, Post Your Pet Frogs Or Frogs You’ve Found
Frogs.
A Friend Came To Visit While I Was Fishing This Spring
My Frog Died A Couple Months Ago, But This Is The Closest Picture I Could Find That Looks Like Him!
Fowler’s Toad (Anaxyrus Fowleri)_yellow River State Forest_2022-08
I Found A Frog Not Long Ago, I Didn't Take A Picture Of Him, But He Looked Like This
Saw This Guy Last Weekend. Loved To Have His Side Scratched. Leaned Right Into Me
I Found This Frog Outside, But Unfortunately It Got Eaten By A Cat :(
Does This Count? His Name Is Froggy And He Is A Frogeyed Sprite
Definition Of Small And Mighty, So Loud For Being So Small
Wood Frog At My New House In Duluth
