Let's play another round of this BP game.

#1

I hear my heart breaking
As I open the door

AilouRos
#2

She's sitting at the table, the hour's getting later
He was supposed to be here, she's sure he would have called
She waits a little longer, there's no one in the driveway
No one said they've seen him, "Why, is something wrong?"
She looks back to the window, suddenly the phone rings
A voice says, "Something's happened" that she should come right now
Her mind goes to December, she thinks of when he asked her
He bent down on his knee first and he said
I want you forever, forever and always
Through the good and the bad and the ugly
We'll grow old together, forever and always

It's a ballad that tells a story. If you know it (or someone guesses it), look it up and listen to the lyrics. Makes me cry everytime.

Allydog57
#3

Birgit M
#4

And I wonder
When I sing along with you

If everything could ever be this real forever

If anything could ever be this good again

The only thing I'll ever ask of you
You've got to promise not to stop when I say when...

Bored Retsuko
