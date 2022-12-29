#2

She's sitting at the table, the hour's getting later

He was supposed to be here, she's sure he would have called

She waits a little longer, there's no one in the driveway

No one said they've seen him, "Why, is something wrong?"

She looks back to the window, suddenly the phone rings

A voice says, "Something's happened" that she should come right now

Her mind goes to December, she thinks of when he asked her

He bent down on his knee first and he said

I want you forever, forever and always

Through the good and the bad and the ugly

We'll grow old together, forever and always



It's a ballad that tells a story. If you know it (or someone guesses it), look it up and listen to the lyrics. Makes me cry everytime.