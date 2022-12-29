4submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, Post Some Lines From A Song And Let Others Guess It
Let's play another round of this BP game.
I hear my heart breaking
As I open the door
She's sitting at the table, the hour's getting later
He was supposed to be here, she's sure he would have called
She waits a little longer, there's no one in the driveway
No one said they've seen him, "Why, is something wrong?"
She looks back to the window, suddenly the phone rings
A voice says, "Something's happened" that she should come right now
Her mind goes to December, she thinks of when he asked her
He bent down on his knee first and he said
I want you forever, forever and always
Through the good and the bad and the ugly
We'll grow old together, forever and always
It's a ballad that tells a story. If you know it (or someone guesses it), look it up and listen to the lyrics. Makes me cry everytime.
Cake icing and decorating set
Special offer
Only 3 pound 30
Save 1 pound 52 on recommended retail price
Give your cakes and pies a professional look
With this superb
Decorating set
And I wonder
When I sing along with you
If everything could ever be this real forever
If anything could ever be this good again
The only thing I'll ever ask of you
You've got to promise not to stop when I say when...