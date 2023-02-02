For me it's to stop caring so much what other people thought. A huge amount of my teenage life was consumed with what other thought of me and I had a horrible complex because of it. People don't care as much as you think they do. Stop worrying so much about other people's opinions. I also would have said to be nicer to myself. I used to think I was so ugly or fat or any number of things and I would kill to look like I did back then now, lol. I was always harder on myself than anyone else ever could have been.

#2

Don’t get married in your teens or early twenties-and no babies. I felt i had to get out of my house at 17 so had a baby and was married by 18. While i raised my daughter to the best of my ability and she wanted for nothing, six months after she was born i was raising her by myself and it was HARD. I love her dearly and she’s a strong capable woman who learned from my mistakes fortunately. So the lesson is if you truly are in love wait until at least your mid twenties to commit to these types of relationships. I married my current husband when i was twenty five and we’ve been together 32 years. Much better relationship when you’re both a little more mature!