Hey Pandas, Name A Movie So Bad It Is Good
As stated above.
Anchorman. It's so offensive and obnoxiously hilarious. It aged both like fine wine and milk at the same time.
Corgi for Christmas (I have no idea what the movie is called but it has something to do with corgis and Love in it)
It’s a generic hallmark movie but there’s a corgi
I believe it was Toxic Shark? Basically a shark attacks an island and its bite turns people into zombies.