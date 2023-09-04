As stated above.

This post may include affiliate links.

Add Answer
#1

T H E B E E M O V I E

Report

1point
Tiramisu
POST
Ditto
Ditto
Community Member
32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I hate and love that film

0
0points
reply

#2

Anchorman. It's so offensive and obnoxiously hilarious. It aged both like fine wine and milk at the same time.

Report

0points
TheMagicOfBeingMia
POST
#3

Corgi for Christmas (I have no idea what the movie is called but it has something to do with corgis and Love in it)
It’s a generic hallmark movie but there’s a corgi

Report

0points
Ralsei Da GoatBirb
POST
#4

I believe it was Toxic Shark? Basically a shark attacks an island and its bite turns people into zombies.

Report

0points
polar bear panda
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
Not your original work? Add source
Publish
Add Your Answer!

Not your original work? Add source

Publish