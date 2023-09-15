9submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, Make An Obscure Reference And See If Anyone Gets It
Let's have fun!
“peenids”
Even if I wanted to go, my schedule wouldn't allow it. 4:00, wallow in self pity; 4:30, stare into the abyss; 5:00, solve world hunger, tell no one; 5:30, Jazzercise; 6:30, dinner with me — I can't cancel that again; 7:00, wrestle with my self-loathing. ... I'm booked. Of course, if I bump the loathing to 9, I could still be done in time to lay in bed, stare at the ceiling, and slip slowly into madness.
Yesss that one's the best out of all three versions
Down with bloody big head
'The ships hung in the sky in much the same way that bricks don't.'
“I lost my shoe”
A surprise, so be sure, but a welcome one.
"YOU DONT AIM YO-YO's AT PEOPLE! YOU AIM THEM AT THE GROUND! think about that...in the hospital!"
skinning your dad alive isn't a bad idea at all🙃
"LET THE HALLOWEEN HEIST BEGIN!"