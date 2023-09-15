Let's have fun!

#1

“peenids”

𖤐 a m y 𖤐
Ditto
Ditto
3 minutes ago

I have no idea but considering your obsession with Mr Stauber is it a Jack Stauber reference?

#2

Even if I wanted to go, my schedule wouldn't allow it. 4:00, wallow in self pity; 4:30, stare into the abyss; 5:00, solve world hunger, tell no one; 5:30, Jazzercise; 6:30, dinner with me — I can't cancel that again; 7:00, wrestle with my self-loathing. ... I'm booked. Of course, if I bump the loathing to 9, I could still be done in time to lay in bed, stare at the ceiling, and slip slowly into madness.

Mis Stake she/her 🇫🇮🇬🇧
A Wild Bean (they/them/any)
A Wild Bean (they/them/any)
2 hours ago

Yesss that one's the best out of all three versions

#3

Down with bloody big head

Some Weirdo
#4

'The ships hung in the sky in much the same way that bricks don't.'

Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
#5

“I lost my shoe”

polar bear panda
#6

Oh hi Mark!

Mis Stake she/her 🇫🇮🇬🇧
#7

A surprise, so be sure, but a welcome one.

Tiramisu
#8

"YOU DONT AIM YO-YO's AT PEOPLE! YOU AIM THEM AT THE GROUND! think about that...in the hospital!"


skinning your dad alive isn't a bad idea at all🙃

Beatrix Bennet
#9

"LET THE HALLOWEEN HEIST BEGIN!"

Bisexual Axolotls
