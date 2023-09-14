From stories about how you met your best friend to what you love about or look for in a friend, let's give some attention to platonic love instead of the usual romantic variety.

Heck yeah! Most of my irl friends are ok but there are some friends I made online that I am so happy I met.

They're probably the funniest and wackiest group of people ever so shout out to them!

Ditto
My online friends know me better than anyone else, including my family. Friends are there through thick and thin, and there isn't pressure to maintain a specific type of relationship, nor to only remain focused on them.

Bisexual Axolotls
