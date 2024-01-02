2024 just started, and I'm sure everyone has something they're looking forward to. Whether that be meeting up with your loved ones or traveling to cool places, feel free to share it here.

Graduating from high school. I don't like any of these people, the faculty at this school become more eye roll-inducing every day, and I'm very very ready to move on to the next part of my life already.

Charlotte Richards
