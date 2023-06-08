3submissions
Hey Pandas, In Honor Of Pride, What Are Some Good LGBTQ+ Books?
Let’s see some recommendations!
Please, I really need something to read.
Out Now by Sandra Mitchell.
Theres 3 of them currently published, and they're collections of queer short stories.
The first book is set in the modern day, the second is set in the past, and the third is set in the future.
Overall, really good, some really great writing, and it gives you a lot of authors to check out.
I just read Turn Me Right ’Round, a really good if kinda dumb gay sci-fi.
Hell Followed With Us is also really good, it’s a horror book but very deep and sweet too.
I’m kinda blanking right now if I think of any other good ones I’ll comment.