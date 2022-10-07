Ugh, school. Where do we begin? Both as kids and adults we all have something we would like to be changed. Share your ideas.

#1 My biggest thing would be homework. Homework shouldn't be mandatory unless it's a class assignment that you didn't finish.

Let kids be kids, school is not their life, so let them live it how they want and not be stressed out by something so unnecessary (homework, not school)

#2 More money for education, education should be one of the top priority for each government, everywhere in the world

#3 Change of friendship my friend treats me like a piece of trash or 💩

#4 Teaching basic finance! As in, how a mortgage works, how banks lend money, how credit card interest works, retirement funds etc. Why didn’t they teach us any of that in regular everyday school?