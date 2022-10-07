Ugh, school. Where do we begin? Both as kids and adults we all have something we would like to be changed. Share your ideas.

My biggest thing would be homework. Homework shouldn't be mandatory unless it's a class assignment that you didn't finish.
Let kids be kids, school is not their life, so let them live it how they want and not be stressed out by something so unnecessary (homework, not school)

phoenix_rising
More money for education, education should be one of the top priority for each government, everywhere in the world

Orbitale
Change of friendship my friend treats me like a piece of trash or 💩

Jenny Barner
Teaching basic finance! As in, how a mortgage works, how banks lend money, how credit card interest works, retirement funds etc. Why didn’t they teach us any of that in regular everyday school?

I Drink Your Milkshake!
Dress codes. Kids should be able to wear what makes them comfortable, not what the school seems fit. At my high school, they banned Hoodies, Crocs, Open-Toed shoes and a bunch of other things.

Xavier_M_P
