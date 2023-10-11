#1 well i made new friends, learned new things, and got less bored :)

#2 I Have been actually reading bored panda on an amazon kindle, which has a web browser (everything is in black and white and i can't comment or anything like that and it's super slow.(i was reading on a kindle because i don't have a phone yet and my parents only let me have screentime on the weekends). Bored panda was a great boredom buster for when i had nothing to do and i've been able to learn about the problems of the world better and it's made me laugh a lot.

#3 It’s made me feel less lonely, and it’s a good way to distract my brain from obsessing over pointless stuff. It’s also nice to have people who I can be my full self around :)

#4 It has helped me to say the things I have been thinking, because I felt safer/braver about doing it knowing I was anonymous. This has led to me actually having the courage to comment on things on facebook and in person, because I feel like people actually do care about what I think and many agree with me.

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 Being online is being able to express myself without being scared bc nobody knows me. Im different outside of BP, there's things that I want to only stay on BP but something's I cannot post online.



And the people here are fabulous, I find it astonishing on how many more friends I can have online here.



And the posts are rlly funny too sometimes, so gj BP staff.

#6 i have made sooo many friends and learned so much about myself, i have been helped in so many ways. pluuuuus i met my wonderful and amazing girlfriend though here :)