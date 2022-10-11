1submissions
Hey Pandas, How Has A Negative Comment Online Affected You?
As a lone parent, I engage online as it’s sometimes the only engagement I get socially. This was especially prevalent during lockdowns in previous years. Often it’s for a distraction like Bored Panda to find something that makes me smile. Other times to hear and share experiences, gain insight, and maybe even learn something.
I know the internet can hold negativity, which I have experienced, and think it would be nice for people to be aware of the impact some of their offhand comments could have or have had. I love the posts on positive experiences, it’d be interesting to see if anything good came out of these too.
Well, not really a negative comment from someone else( though I've had those) but thanks to autism and the related social anxiety, I regularly just inadvertently sabotage any chance at making a connection with anyone. It's like no matter how hard I try to focus, the crazy seeps through..... I'll look at a reply I've made or something I've posted and will just sink into a massive pit of self loathing for weeks.... It's like nothing any one else could say to me could be worse than what I say to myself.... ( and now I'm anxious about posting something about being anxious!!! LOL)