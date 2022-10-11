As a lone parent, I engage online as it’s sometimes the only engagement I get socially. This was especially prevalent during lockdowns in previous years. Often it’s for a distraction like Bored Panda to find something that makes me smile. Other times to hear and share experiences, gain insight, and maybe even learn something.

I know the internet can hold negativity, which I have experienced, and think it would be nice for people to be aware of the impact some of their offhand comments could have or have had. I love the posts on positive experiences, it’d be interesting to see if anything good came out of these too.