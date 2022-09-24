I've been sitting here with my room a mess, bed not made, and two subjects of homework left to do all day. I want to make a change in my lifestyle and be more productive and satisfied with myself but I haven't been able to make any good habits stick.

#1 I take my dog for a walk. It's usually easier to work something out in your head when out in the fresh air and not distracted.



I would think what needs done first. Tidy my room. Harder to work when we're aware of/have to think about our surroundings. Then I would think about my homework and what it entails.



Lastly, on the way back from my walk, I would think about nice unrelated things and try to free my mind a bit.



Back home and hopefully a bit psyched up I'd get stuck in and tidy the bedroom. Make something to eat and then tackle the homework.

#2 Closing out Bored Panda

#3 Music, always.....just need to find the right music for the right situation...

#4 I personally like to list the tasks I have to do first? Then I pick the ones that take less than 5 minutes to do. For example: making my bed. I do those first and when I get them done, I realise I don't have much to do left. Also, it gives motivation and is a great start. I recommend watching fayefilms on YouTube. She has great tips for us students.😊

#5 1.lists 2.scratching small tasks as soon as possible 3.powering through if I get in the flow

#6 My 2 motivators are anger, and deciding what I want.



Anger gives me a focus like nothing else, it consumes me. I give myself over to it and I will not stop until the task is complete. Boss wants a report and is nagging so much it becomes irritating? YOU WANT THE REPORT? FINE! I'll do you a fecking report! And it will be the most detail report you've ever encountered! It'll be so detailed that you'll change the entire company procedure for tracking that aspect of the business.



The more regular motivator, I just ask myself what I want. Sitting at home in an untidy room. Do I really WANT to be sitting her surrounded by all this mess? Not really, no. I'll sort it out quickly then I can actually enjoy sitting peacefully and reading my book.



I would try the latter. Do you actually WANT to be a well educated, intelligent individual? If you do, do your homework! Do you WANT a tidy room? Then tidy it! It won't take long then you can enjoy and be comfortable in your surroundings.



You said "I want to make a change in my lifestyle and be more productive and satisfied with myself" If you really do WANT it, do it. The satisfaction comes later.