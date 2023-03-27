1submissions
Hey Pandas, How Do You Deal With Negative Comments?
Not just here on bored panda but online in general. Of course, you can't change another's action or comment but I wonder, how do you deal with it?
Do you ignore it? Do you shrug it off? Do you fear being banned? Do you take it seriously? What do you think about it? For how long? Do you respond or not?
Share your thoughts. I'm really interested.
Don't care anymore...... More and more lately, I've come to accept that people can be as crappy here as they are in the real world..... ( seemed a lot nicer community when I joined a year ago than it is now....)