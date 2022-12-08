2submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, How And When Do You Think The World Will End?
It can be by any cause or at any time! (When answering, please be serious.)
This post may include affiliate links.
Friday, April 13th 2029.
On Friday, April 13th 2029, NASA predicts that a large asteroid (about the size of the Empire State Building) named 99942 Apophis will pass so closely by earth that it will disrupt satellite signals, and be visible in the sky (whether it is day or night, If at night it will be like having a second moon).
My theory states that NASA has lied to us and say that it will miss us just so they don't cause a panic.
This asteroid has a biblical name, which means it can kill us as easily as god.
I wish I could believe that. My name is John Connor. They tried to murder me before I was born. When I was 13, they tried again. Machines from the future. Terminators. All my life, my mother told me the storm was coming – Judgment Day, the beginning of a war between man and machines."
"Three billion lives were vanished in an instant. And I would lead what was left of the human race to ultimate victory. It hasn’t happened, no bombs fell, computers didn’t take control. We stopped Judgment Day.”