I wanna hear all about them.

#1

Spam needs to be outlawed.

Bisexual Axolotls
BRUSSEL SPROUT PANDA
BRUSSEL SPROUT PANDA
5 days ago

No. It's so good. I HAVE SHIRT WITH SPAM ON IT RHAT IBE POSTED ABOUT BEFORE

#2

It sure seems to me that the u.s politicians that are all about the 2nd amendment are actively working on making this country more dangerous. The daranged man in California used a mac-10. A freaky mac -10. You dont use that to hunt. What the hell are we doing here? Im all for hunting but this is completely insane. No arguement is valid to support keeping the weapons out there.

Tim Leonard
Bisexual Axolotls
Bisexual Axolotls
5 days ago

A fairly good argument could be made that the 2nd amendment applies to militia members only, and therefore, as the modern equivalent of a militia, only the National Guard/military reservists should be allowed to own weapons. But, regular citizens shouldn't.

#3

any lawyer that plasters their face on a billboard should not be trusted

ll think of a username soon
Diego,Laura
Diego,Laura
20 minutes ago

So don't call Saul Goodman's office.

#4

Ok quick hot take: IF THE OPINION IS SHARED BY 99% OF THE POPULATION IT IS NOT A HOT TAKE IT IS A FACT

Demon Child
#5

Taylor Swift is overrated

Allydog57
AbsintheMinded
AbsintheMinded
1 hour ago

Aren’t most musicians now-a-days?

#6

Everyone should be taught the difference between biological sex and gender.

Nathaniel
#7

If I was the mayor of my little town, I'd have secret town ordinances made up every so often - random, silly ones - that nobody knows, and if you violate that ordinance you get a prize rather than a punishment. You know, like using the secret word on a game show.

I have so many ideas for those right now.

Erik Naumann
Diego,Laura
Diego,Laura
16 minutes ago

Yeah! Like for putting out your sick or elderly neighbors trash. Picking up others peoples litter. Positive inforcement.

#8

People calling things out as cultural appropriation are racist.
If you're saying that only certain races can eat a certain food, wear certain cloths, have certain hairstyles what you are advocating for is racial segregation.

That was done before and most people can agree it was a bad idea.

Tacet
#9

Shrek is one of the best movies of all time

The living pond
#10

If you drink milk in highschool or in adulthood, like drink a fat glass of milk at any point of the day, you need to go to jail. Thats disgusting, unholy, putrid. I knew a kid in highschool who would come into history almost everyday with a cup of milk. It was 2nd period, meaning he had to bring it from home, sit through 1st period and then drink it. Absolutely HORRID.

MustardLemon
Julie Snelling
Julie Snelling
1 hour ago

I love drinking milk drank it all through my childhood and still drink it now I'm an adult.🥛

#11

#12

#13

#14

