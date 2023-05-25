Stock photos are like no other photos out there. They range from mildly questionable to downright cursed. A lot of them are hilarious, and my challenge for you is to find the most ridiculous, strange, confusing one you can. Make us laugh!

Hopefully, this post will fill up soon and be a good laugh and a break from life for all of us. Of course, there are pretty much no rules to this other than the obvious "Keep it appropriate". If you'd like, you can post more than one. Have fun!