#1

Here's some of mine:



-most self-diagnosing is invalid. there are very few things you can safely diagnose yourself with.

-adding on to this one, most people who believe they have D.I.D. probably don't. It's caused by EXTREME, EXTREME trauma before the age of 10. It is not caused by watching/reading/playing a popular thing and suddenly having a "fictive/introject" (these things do exist but not in "endogenic systems") of the most popular character/s.

-no, you do not want to live in the 70s/80s/90s just because you like the music.

-no you are not special for liking or hating certain things.

-cringe culture is dead, i killed it