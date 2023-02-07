3submissions
Hey Pandas Do You Have An Odd Or Unexplainable Fascination For Specific Things?
Do you have a weird fascination for a specific thing and you don't know exactly why? (Pens, small tools, etc.) And as a result, you have a lot of them!
I'm asking you yours.....might as well tell you mine! I have 3...
Zip ties (all sizes)!
Safety pins!
Itty bitty tools! (Tiny tools that are actually useable)
I don't know why but I love them. (I literally keep a package of small zip ties in my purse. And you wouldn't believe how many times they've came in handy!)
I've always had a thing for lanterns. Like the old fashioned kind with a flame. Not sure why, I just think they're charming.
As a child ( until i was 14) i was obsessed with business cards.i would always take one whenever i saw them. I still do when they're pretty or i like the design. I have a whole box of them in my room.
I absolutely adore fancy pens too. I have about 30 of them right now, some with plushies on top, other food shaped, or with some sort of figurine. I also have 300+ metallic or glitter gel pens.