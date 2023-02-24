15submissions
Hey Pandas, Describe Something Horribly Yet Accurately, And Let Us Guess What’s That.
Hey Pandas, describe something horribly yet accurately for fellow Pandas to guess in the comments. Please make sure to add what category it is (food, movie, person, etc.) since this post may have a variety of topics.
Category: food/drink
Hot water passed through ground up seeds
Category:food
Testicles from a sloth’s a**s
Category: movie
Dude go bye bye to the human eye
Category:movie
Single father tries to end world hunger with his rock collection
Foods:
1. Lettuce sauce
2. Leaf juice
3. Potato icing
(all of these have been said by yours truly)
Category:movie
Man betrays race to clap alien cheeks
Category:movie
2 orphans fight in the rain and argue about their Mothers’ names
batman v superman :) (surprised i got that i’m not really a dc person lol)
Category:movie
A noseless man fights a magic teenager
Category: movie
A billionaire devotes his life to cosplay and beating up a mentally ill clown and a bald Tom Hardy
Category: movie
Mercenary with a pet bear stops incest between brother and sister
Catagory:movie
Young man dresses up as bug and fights an armored green elf, while people cheer as he shoots sticky white stuff all over buildings and binds men against their will while taking pictures of them for money.
this is the most cursed description of spider-man i’ve ever read 😳
category:job
getting things for customers too lazy to go to the store
Category: animal
Black(sometimes white or brown) takes whatever it wants, and is super funny to watch on YouTube
Category: Movie
Rich orphan doesn't help a penniless family who would do and do anything for him.
You-thats-not-you falls into an alternate universe alongside a girl who just threatened to murder you-but-not-you