Hey Pandas, describe something horribly yet accurately for fellow Pandas to guess in the comments. Please make sure to add what category it is (food, movie, person, etc.) since this post may have a variety of topics.

#1 Category: food/drink



Hot water passed through ground up seeds

#2 Category:food



Testicles from a sloth’s a**s

#3 Category: movie

Dude go bye bye to the human eye

#4 Category:movie

Single father tries to end world hunger with his rock collection

#5 Foods:



1. Lettuce sauce



2. Leaf juice



3. Potato icing



(all of these have been said by yours truly)

#6 Category:movie

Man betrays race to clap alien cheeks

#7 Category:movie

2 orphans fight in the rain and argue about their Mothers’ names

#8 Category:movie

A noseless man fights a magic teenager

#9 Category: movie

A billionaire devotes his life to cosplay and beating up a mentally ill clown and a bald Tom Hardy

#10 Category: movie

Mercenary with a pet bear stops incest between brother and sister

#11 Catagory:movie

Young man dresses up as bug and fights an armored green elf, while people cheer as he shoots sticky white stuff all over buildings and binds men against their will while taking pictures of them for money.

#12 category:job

getting things for customers too lazy to go to the store

#13 Category: animal



Black(sometimes white or brown) takes whatever it wants, and is super funny to watch on YouTube

#14 Category: Movie



Rich orphan doesn't help a penniless family who would do and do anything for him.