Hey Pandas, describe something horribly yet accurately for fellow Pandas to guess in the comments. Please make sure to add what category it is (food, movie, person, etc.) since this post may have a variety of topics.

#1

Category: food/drink

Hot water passed through ground up seeds

T5n
#2

Category:food

Testicles from a sloth’s a**s

T5n
#3

Category: movie
Dude go bye bye to the human eye

MaskPool
Pineapple
Pineapple
Community Member
1 hour ago

That one old movie that I can’t remember the name of but it was about the invisible man it is it the new one

#4

Category:movie
Single father tries to end world hunger with his rock collection

MaskPool
#5

Foods:

1. Lettuce sauce

2. Leaf juice

3. Potato icing

(all of these have been said by yours truly)

Bisexual Axolotls
#6

Category:movie
Man betrays race to clap alien cheeks

MaskPool
#7

Category:movie
2 orphans fight in the rain and argue about their Mothers’ names

MaskPool
nae nae <3
nae nae <3
Community Member
1 hour ago

batman v superman :) (surprised i got that i’m not really a dc person lol)

#8

Category:movie
A noseless man fights a magic teenager

MaskPool
#9

Category: movie
A billionaire devotes his life to cosplay and beating up a mentally ill clown and a bald Tom Hardy

MaskPool
Pineapple
Pineapple
Community Member
1 hour ago

Batman dark knight (idk which one but a Batman movie)

#10

Category: movie
Mercenary with a pet bear stops incest between brother and sister

MaskPool
#11

Catagory:movie
Young man dresses up as bug and fights an armored green elf, while people cheer as he shoots sticky white stuff all over buildings and binds men against their will while taking pictures of them for money.

MaskPool
nae nae <3
nae nae <3
Community Member
1 hour ago

this is the most cursed description of spider-man i’ve ever read 😳

#12

category:job
getting things for customers too lazy to go to the store

best turtle
#13

Category: animal

Black(sometimes white or brown) takes whatever it wants, and is super funny to watch on YouTube

Pineapple
#14

Category: Movie

Rich orphan doesn't help a penniless family who would do and do anything for him.

Holly🇫🇮🇬🇧
#15

You-thats-not-you falls into an alternate universe alongside a girl who just threatened to murder you-but-not-you

Cami
