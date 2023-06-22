hi, my name is amidhaar, amy for short cause your keyboard hates me: uh i’m 13. somehow. i like reading and listening to music. yup that’s pretty much it. i’m a pretty basic person 👍

#2

Since medical issues and finances pretty much keep me home, I've started crafting. Discovered I'm really good at making centerpiece, usually holiday themed. Also make amazing Xmas wreaths, so I'm working on some to try to sell. Not good at the selling part, but trying to learn