I may not be a popular panda but i would love to hear about you, your day, your life, anything!

This post may include affiliate links.

Add Answer
#1

hi, my name is amidhaar, amy for short cause your keyboard hates me: uh i’m 13. somehow. i like reading and listening to music. yup that’s pretty much it. i’m a pretty basic person 👍

Report

1point
𖤐 a m y 𖤐
POST
#2

Since medical issues and finances pretty much keep me home, I've started crafting. Discovered I'm really good at making centerpiece, usually holiday themed. Also make amazing Xmas wreaths, so I'm working on some to try to sell. Not good at the selling part, but trying to learn

Report

1point
Brenda
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
Not your original work? Add source
Publish
Add Your Answer!

Not your original work? Add source

Publish