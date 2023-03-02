Hey Pandas, Can You Think Of A Time When Someone Copied Your Idea?

There are two types of people in the creativity department: those who have great big-brain ideas, and those who mooch off the brilliance. There's a guy I know (and have to sit next to a lot, even as I'm writing this) who copied basically everything for a comic idea I had, and he's officially my least favorite person. On top of being an overall jerk, he hasn't had one original idea for what I can only call a rip-off. So, can you think of a time someone did this to you?