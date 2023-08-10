2submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, Can You Tell Me About The Most Embarrassing Thing You’ve Ever Accidentally Done?
I would like to know an embarrassing thing that you’ve done by accident.
Stepped on a broken glass bottle while running around barefoot in long grass. My dad drove me to like 3 different hospitals because they were full or had lots of people but at least it was free health care :,D. Still have a scar about the size of a 50¢ coin even after about 8 years. Could’ve been worse!
One hot summer day I decided to go to the nearest grocery store and I put on a light cotton skirt over my cute hello kitty undies. Well, a sudden strong gust of wind lifted my skirt up and everyone who stopped at the traffic lights saw how HELLO KITTY was written on my bum in big letters. After that, I've focused on buying only practical and boring black underpants, because accidentally flashing them is about 30% less embarrassing and I've watched the weather reports a little more closely.