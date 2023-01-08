I recently have discovered I want my chest to be flat, but I like how feminine my face is, but I want my chest to be masculine? I like having long feminine hair and wearing softie makeup but I really hate having breasts? I want children too. Am I trans or something? I’m generally curious .

I don’t want to be a man, but I don’t want breasts what do I want.

Help.

This post may include affiliate links.

Add Answer
#1

Like a lot of us, you just want to be free to be yourself... Not much help, I know, I've dealt with this type of stuff for over 40 yrs.... I like the internal me but hate this absurd meat mecha I'm forced to pilot through this world.... Find people who accept you as you, that's all I can say.... Find a tribe or community without judgment.... I dunno, it's hard to put into words, sorry...

Report

0points
K- THULU
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
Not your original work? Add source
Publish
Add Your Answer!

Not your original work? Add source

Publish