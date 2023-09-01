As Prime Minister of Earth, my first priority would be to establish a universal declaration of human rights and equality for all individuals, regardless of their race, gender, religion, or nationality. Or something a little more light-hearted. I'd propose giving employees/students who need it, the choice to enjoy two workday/schoolday breaks per week. And let every Monday be "Pajama Day" where wearing pajamas is entirely optional, not obligatory.

#4

Some sort of universal rights bill that includes protection against discrimination, the right to free healthcare and education, and other such things that benefit everyone and improve quality of life. Next on the list is free housing programs for the homeless. We could end homelessness if we weren't so greedy. I would probably then introduce some laws greatly encouraging nuclear power to help with climate change. Okay yes I realize this isn't one law there's just tons of s**t that needs fixed. I would also remove all religion of any sort from government. After that I would probably set a minimum wage based on location, leaving everyone everywhere with a living wage, or getting as close as possible. I would then bring into effect a complete ban on any new nuclear weapons, anywhere. Next up is water. Tons of places don't have access to clean water, or much water at all. I would introduce policies to fix that. Okay I'm going to end this now before it becomes a 10 page essay, sorry haha