(English is not my first language, so bear with me.)

My friend and I have known each other since 4th grade and have been practically inseparable that entire time. She was openly lesbian with Christian conservative parents, knowing she liked girls her entire life, and I having only just come out as bisexual 2 weeks ago. I'm an atheist and she used to have the same beliefs as me. But recently, she said she "saw the light" and has been a hardcore Christian ever since.

She started bringing a Bible to school, getting upset with anyone who cussed, and trying to convert people, even knowing they didn't share her beliefs. I tried to make her happy and listen a bit, but she could tell I had no interest and yelled at me to turn to God. She started ignoring our friend group, with whom she'd normally hang out around twice a week, and started a Bible group. I have nothing against her having a Bible group; she just keeps trying to get me to join (I told her no over 10 times).

She forces my boyfriend (he's also in our friend group) to read the Bible with her and tried to tell him the secrets I told her over the years, saying that if we're dating, the secrets must come out. I never yelled at her, but she's pushing my patience.

She always acts so entitled and treats people she used to hate better than her best friends. When I found out I was failing math, she laughed and immediately went to tell our mutual friend. When I called her on it, she said she didn't. I was sitting next to them. When my boyfriend and I started dating, she ran off and told our entire grade. Then she lied and said she only told 3 people when I literally saw her tell more.

She's now hardcore homophobic. When I made a joke about my boyfriend and another male friend having a gay relationship behind my back (they've known each other for 9 years and are like brothers), she turned to my boyfriend and said if it was true, he would not be allowed to stay in the Bible group. When I brought up valid points about how it's not a sin to be gay, she said to read the Bible then come back to argue. I'm this close to yelling at her, and then she said I was an AH for getting upset when I'm not even Christian. Most of my family is, though.

So, AITA?