I recently celebrated my 17th birthday- yay, right? Well, not exactly. I know this seems weird, but I need to know, AITA or not?

Background: My 17th birthday was coming up. This was a big deal for me, as I've struggled with mental health for a while and never thought I'd see the day. So, I woke up on my birthday, and... nobody said anything. I said good morning to my mom, she said good morning. That was it. I called my dad. "Have a good day!" That was it. I thought this was little odd, but figured maybe they were planning some sort of surprise.

At school, my best friend gave me a present (woo-hoo) and I sent my mom a picture. She replied with "Cute! What's the occasion?" I was getting a little annoyed at this point, as it was pretty far into the day and they still weren't acknowledging that it was my birthday.

In my family, we often do a birthday dinner, where the whole family will sit down either at a nice-ish restaurant or at home (with a nice meal we cook ourselves). I figured, as with my other birthdays, that this would be the case. So, when dinner rolled around, I asked my mom what the plan was. She looked sort of confused, and informed me that she and my dad were going out and that I was babysitting for my sister. Now, this was sort of my last straw. I broke down and yelled at her, "Don't you know what day it is? It's my birthday!" My dad came in, and my mom explained the situation to him. He got upset and explained to me in annoyance that at my age, nobody should care about birthdays anymore. They didn't think they needed to do anything about it, as I had apprently "aged out" of needing a celebration or acknowledgement. I ran upstairs and locked myself in my room.

My family says 17 means I've "aged out" of needing any sort of celebration of my birthday, I disagreed. AITA? Am I too old for birthdays, and shouldn't be expecting anything? Please let me know as it's really been bothering me lately.