Hello Pandas! What’s The Weirdest Thing Someone’s Ever Called You Cringy For?
Maybe it's something you did, or perhaps just a random occurrence that you had no control over, but for some reason someone thought it was cringy.
Not me specifically, but it bothers me when people call someone, whether it’s a content creator or a person i know created cringy for just being themselves. Silly, goofy, not caring about looking good or being cool. I always think “wow. i should be that genuine.” and then someone calls them cringe and i feel like i need to stick up for them
One time a girl sitting behind me in class said that February birthdays were cringy. When I asked why, she said that they just were. I told her that my birthday is in February, and she just sort of shrugged as if to say "well, guess that makes you cringy." It was a strange interaction, and I still don't know why people born in February are cringy.