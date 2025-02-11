“And Tom?”: Heidi Klum Teases Fans With Thong Bikini Video In Her “Natural Habitat”

ADVERTISEMENT

A sun-kissed Heidi Klum seemed to be enjoying herself as she teased fans with a bikini video.

The supermodel recently shared a video online, giving the camera a little walk while posing somewhere sunny with a view of a pool.

“….in my natural habitat today,” she wrote in the caption accompanying the Instagram video.

RELATED:

Heidi Klum, 51, shared a video of herself enjoying some fun time in the sun

Share icon

Image credits: heidiklum

Highlights Heidi Klum dazzled fans with a sun-kissed bikini video on Instagram.

Fans praised the 51-year-old supermodel, calling her "pretty" and a "queen."

Some wondered why her husband Tom Kaulitz was absent in the video.

Heidi previously gave credit to Tom for keeping her in shape with their "bedroom games."

Praise came pouring in for the 51-year-old star after she shared the video on social media.

“PRETTYYY,” one commenter simply said, while another agreed, “Heidi is so pretty!!”

“Love you heidiiiii,” said a fan.

“Beautiful lady,” another wrote. “Teach ME UR WAYS QUEEN.”

Share icon

Image credits: heidiklum

Others were slightly more focused on the absence of her husband Tom Kaulitz in the clip.

“And Tom?” one asked in Spanish.

“Did Tom video this?” another asked.

Fans described her as “pretty” and called her a “queen”

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: heidiklum

Heidi and Tom, 35, recently stunned fans on the red carpet at the 2025 Grammy Awards.

The runway queen, who married the Tokio Hotel guitarist in 2019, has often gushed about him in the past.

She credited her “younger” husband for helping her stay in shape with their “bedroom games,” or as she put it in French—“Sport en chambre.”

Share icon

Image credits: heidiklum

“Sport en chambre is my favourite exercise—it sounds better in French,” she told The Times last November.

“I have a younger husband,” she told the outlet, noting that their intimate time behind closed doors is “very good” because the rock star husband is her “match.”

However, the red carpet royalty didn’t give all the credit to Tom for keeping her in shape.

The runway royalty credited her “bedroom games” with her husband for keeping her in shape

Share icon

Image credits: heidiklum

In addition to eating right, listening to her body, and not exercising “too much,” she admitted: “I also run around a lot, having four kids.”

ADVERTISEMENT

When asked in the past about the best beauty advice she had ever received, she said it was to “smile.”

“It lights up your face and everyone around you,” she told Elle in 2020.

She admitted during the interview that she used Johnson’s Baby Shampoo to wash her face because it’s “super gentle” and “effective.”

“….in my natural habitat today,” the supermodel wrote in the caption accompanying the below video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum)

Championing the importance of self-love, the ageless icon said she sees her “biggest cheerleader” when she looks in the mirror.

“I don’t study myself [in the mirror], I just check I haven’t got something on my face after breakfast and I don’t look half asleep,” she told the outlet. “I believe in being kind to yourself.”

She also said she feels the happiest when her entire family is at home on a Sunday.

“I am really content in those simple moments,” she added.

Heidi shares daughters Lou, 15, and Leni, 20, and sons Henry, 19, and Johan, 18, with her ex-husband and musician Seal.

The ageless icon sees her “biggest cheerleader” when she looks in the mirror

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: heidiklum

Her teen son Henry followed in her footsteps, making his runway debut during Paris Fashion Week last month.

His proud mother shared a video of him walking at the Lena Erziak Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2025 show at Hotel le Marois.

“So proud of you Henry—Opening the Lena Erziak Haute Couture Show in Paris,” she wrote in the caption.

Heidi’s teen son Henry made his runway debut at Paris Fashion Week

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum)

Henry said his mother and his sister, Leni, who is also a model, gave him valuable advice before he hit the runway.

“Leni advised me to turn my gaze straight ahead and walk as if I were balancing a book on my head,” he told Vogue Germany recently.

“My mother told me to give my best and not forget to have fun doing it,” he added.

“I pray that I will look the same in a few years,” read one comment on her photos

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon