 Jennifer Aniston Reveals That Adam Sandler And His Wife Send Her Flowers Every Mother’s Day | Bored Panda
Jennifer Aniston Reveals That Adam Sandler And His Wife Send Her Flowers Every Mother’s Day
Celebrities, Entertainment

Ignas Vieversys and
Ilona Baliūnaitė

Despite having no children of her own, ‘Friends’ star, Jennifer Aniston, is still remembered on Mother’s Day.

The 54-year-old actress revealed in a recent interview with the Wall Street Journal that she receives flowers each year from fellow actor Adam Sandler, 56, and his wife Jackie.

Last year, Aniston shared details about her battle with infertility. She expressed deep regret for not freezing her eggs earlier in life after going through various methods including IVF treatments and drinking Chinese teas in an attempt to conceive.

“All the years and years and years of speculation… It was really hard. I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it. I was throwing everything at it,” she said.

“I would’ve given anything if someone had said to me, ‘Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favor.’ You just don’t think it. So here I am today. The ship has sailed.”

Image credits: jenniferaniston

Image credits: jenniferaniston

Image credits: fallontonightbts

Aniston also addressed the constant speculation surrounding the end of both of her marriages – first to Brad Pitt and then Justin Theroux – denying claims they divorced because she “wouldn’t give him a kid.”

She described these rumors as “absolute lies,” adding that such false narratives made dealing with infertility even more challenging.

“God forbid a woman is successful and doesn’t have a child,” she said. “And the reason my husband left me, why we broke up and ended our marriage, was because I wouldn’t give him a kid. It was absolute lies. I don’t have anything to hide at this point.”

Aniston opened up about her struggle with infertility, regretting not freezing her eggs when she was younger

Image credits: jenniferaniston

The actress hinted at possibly writing a book about this personal journey which remained hidden for years out of protection for herself and her story.

“I’m going to [write a book] one day…The world creates narratives that aren’t true, so I might as well tell the truth.”

Fans applauded the SNL alum for his kind and thoughtful gesture

