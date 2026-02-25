Health Experts Sound Alarm For Fans Eager To Copy Olympic Star Alysa Liu’s ‘Viral’ Look

ADVERTISEMENT

Alysa Liu became one of the biggest breakout stars of the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina after winning gold in both the women’s singles and team figure skating events.

The 20-year-old ended a 24-year Olympic gold drought for American women in the sport with her personal-best score of 226.79 and gained millions of followers within days.

Highlights Fresh off her historic double-gold win at the 2026 Winter Olympics, Alysa Liu is making headlines for a "viral" accessory she admitted to creating herself.

Fans were stunned to learn the Olympic champion performed her own oral piercing at home with a needle and a mirror.

Health experts have issued an urgent warning to Liu’s millions of new followers, citing high risks of cracked teeth, gum recession, and infections for those eager to copy the look.

Despite the medical alarm, Liu remained unapologetic, revealing the strict deal she made with her coaches about her "alternative" appearance before returning to the ice.

While several praised her performances, a few zeroed in on her “smiley” piercing look, and now, a dental health expert has urged fans to think carefully before copying the trend.

RELATED:

Alysa Liu shared the surprising story behind her lip piercing, which went viral after she posed with her gold medal and a smile

Close-up of a smiling young woman holding a gold medal, highlighting health experts warning about Alysa Liu’s viral look.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Getty/Jamie Squire

In an interview with TMJ4 News before the Games, Liu shared how she got the piercing, which is placed through the thin frenulum connecting the upper lip to the gums.

“Oh, my ‘smiley,’” she said. “I pierced it a little over two years ago now.”

“I did it myself. I had my sister hold up my lip, and I was looking in the mirror, and I had my piercing needle and then — yeah, I just put it through.”

The revelation that the Olympic champion performed the oral piercing at home surprised many viewers. As clips of her smiling on the podium circulated, so did reactions.

Alysa Liu smiling with Olympic gold medal and USA flag, health experts caution fans eager to copy viral look.

Image credits: noplotjustvibes

ADVERTISEMENT

“Thanks to Alysa Liu, now I’m thinking of getting a smiley piercing,” one person commented.

“Alysa Liu makes me wanna put my smiley piercing back in,” another added.

“I’ve never seen anyone rock a smiley piercing better than Alysa Liu,” a third wrote.

However, others were less enthusiastic. “I think Alysa Liu is so cool, but seeing her smiley piercing hurts me. It’s just one of the worst piercings u can get,” one user commented.

Another wrote, “I am really impressed with Alysa Liu, and I like her story, but her piercing freaks me out.”

Following Liu’s viral smiley piercing, the American Dental Association warned of infection and tooth damage

Young woman smiling with winged eyeliner and light hair, highlighting viral look health experts warn fans against copying.

Image credits: Getty/Jamie Squire

The American Dental Association’s public education platform, MouthHealthy, directly addressed oral piercings, including frenulum piercings like Liu’s.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Oral piercings or tongue splitting may look cool, but they can be dangerous to your health,” MouthHealthy states.

ADVERTISEMENT

“That’s because your mouth contains millions of bacteria, and infection and swelling often occur with mouth piercings.”

The site also warned that swelling can, in severe cases, interfere with breathing, and jewelry can become dislodged, creating a choking risk.

Furthermore, biting down on jewelry may crack a tooth, while repeated contact between metal and enamel can lead to long-term damage.

“In some cases, you could crack a tooth if you bite down too hard on the piercing, and repeated clicking of the jewelry against teeth can also cause damage,” the experts mentioned.

Tattoo artist wearing black gloves preparing sterile tools for a procedure, highlighting health experts' concerns on viral looks.

Image credits: Unsplash

Close-up of dental piercings on upper front teeth with red-painted nails pulling up the lip, health experts alarm fans copying viral look.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: piercingsworks

The ADA also cautioned that oral piercings may result in gum recession, nerve damage, hypersensitivity to metals, excessive drooling, and complications during dental X-rays.

“Of course, the best option is to consider removing mouth jewelry before it causes a problem,” MouthHealthy advises.

“Don’t pierce on a whim. The piercing will be an added responsibility to your life, requiring constant attention and upkeep. Talk to your dentist for more information.”

Several viewers echoed the experts’ advice while others defended Liu’s admiration

Figure skater Alysa Liu smiling during performance, with health experts warning fans eager to copy viral look.

Image credits: Getty/Jamie Squire

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

As Liu’s following surged past five million after the Games, online reactions remained divided.

“Piercings, self-cut bangs, cursing on TV, and now Olympic gold?? Alysa is living her best unapologetic life. Absolute legend!” one fan wrote.

Another echoed experts’ advice, adding, “I support this, but please go to a professional for piercings, they can get infected otherwise.”

Olympic star Alysa Liu holding US flag, smiling in gold dress, highlighting health experts warning fans eager to copy viral look

Image credits: Getty/Qian Jun/MB Media

Some viewers admitted they were unsettled. “Gonna be honest and say I thought Alysa Liu’s smiley piercing was braces,” one person commented. Another wrote, “Is it okay to say ‘I don’t like the teeth thing or the hair thing’?”

Liu has previously revealed that she returned to competitive skating on her own terms, insisting no one dictate her appearance. Moreover, her striped “halo” hair and alternative style have become part of her identity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Young athlete holding Olympic gold and bronze medals, highlighting health experts' warnings for fans copying viral looks.

Image credits: alysaxliu

“I made a deal with my coaches: No one tells me what I’m gonna wear. No one tells me how my hair is gonna be. No one’s gonna try to change me. I’m going to pick my own programs and skate the sessions I want to skate,” she told the publication,” she explained to Cosmopolitan.

“Y’all are my coaches. You guys are going to help me and lead me in training, but I’m structuring it the way I want to.”

“How do you brush your teeth?” asked one user

User comment on social media about ice skating injuries, expressing admiration and support for Olympic star Alysa Liu’s viral look fans.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on social media from Magenta saying she is so freaking punk rock, related to health experts warning fans about viral look.

Comment reading Also, I did it myself with 79,540 likes, showing fans reacting to viral trends urged by health experts.

Comment about never hearing of frenulum piercing until now, highlighting health experts warning fans copying Alysa Liu’s viral look.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a social media comment by Steve Ou reacting with disbelief, relevant to health experts warning fans.

Comment on social media post asking how to brush teeth, highlighting health experts warning fans about copying viral looks.

Comment from user bailey expressing concern that smileys are cute but bad for teeth and gums, highlighting health expert warnings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment by user kenzie asking about proper technique for brushing teeth, questioning whether to remove the toothbrush or just move it around.

Comment on a social media post discussing health experts warning fans eager to copy Olympic star Alysa Liu’s viral look.

Comment text on social media warning fans about health risks trying to copy Olympic star Alysa Liu’s viral look.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment with emojis expressing numbness and being unbothered, discussing emotional phase in a social media reply.

A social media comment with emojis discussing personal experiences, related to health experts warning about viral looks.

Comment warning about a piercing not worth the future dental work, reflecting health experts' concerns on viral look trends.

ADVERTISEMENT

User comment expressing concern about dental pain from wearing a smiley piercing related to health experts' advice.

Comment from social media user sharing experience of lip piercing injury, relevant to health experts warning on viral look risks.

Comment by Mally expressing a change of mind after watching a video, related to health experts and viral looks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment from a user named elsie expressing regret about wanting a piercing after learning from health experts about its potential harm.

Commenter sky discussing dental damage concerns related to fans eager to copy Olympic star Alysa Liu’s viral look.