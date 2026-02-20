ADVERTISEMENT

The Winter Olympics are the subject of sports headlines at the moment. And as we reach the final stretch of this 16-day affair, we look back on some of the most photogenic moments in its history. 

Here are some we’ve collected from the different corners of the internet. You will see many images from recent years, and perhaps a couple from decades ago. These images show that it is also quite a sporting event. 

Enjoy scrolling and don’t forget to upvote your favorites!

The Ukrainian Lugers Show Their Solidarity With Vladyslav Heraskevych

Team athletes in ski suits holding helmets, celebrating a moment with the most intimidating ski helmet in winter sports.

    Olympic Freestyle Skier Mac Forehand Practices The Switch Triple Cork 1980 Mute Grab

    Skier performing aerial tricks wearing the most intimidating ski helmet against a clear blue sky background.

    #3

    Most Intimidating Ski Helmet... Italy's Federica Brignone

    Ski racer wearing the most intimidating ski helmet with a fierce tiger face design at the Winter Olympics event.

    For most athletes, participating in the Olympics is the pinnacle of their careers, and taking home the gold is a feat they will proudly attach to themselves for the rest of their lives. Proper preparation is key, and it starts with what they eat. 

    During the ongoing Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy, the main dining hall served 3,400 meals per day across six food stations. It involved preparing 3,000 eggs and around 450 kilograms of pasta.

    It Doesn't Get Much More Atmospheric Than This

    Ski jumper wearing the most intimidating ski helmet soaring above foggy forested mountains during Winter Olympics event.

    Wow! That's pretty close to the perfect shot!

    The Athletes Of The First Winter Olympics In 1924

    Black and white photo of early 20th century winter sports with athletes and curling players on ice, showcasing historical ski gear.

    When Did We Decide Sledding Needs A Teammate?

    Two athletes wearing ski helmets compete in a high-speed Winter Olympic skeleton event on icy track.

    If you could guess how many calories these athletes consume daily, what would be your number? The figures may surprise you. 

    Olympic great Michael Phelps consumed approximately 10,000 calories a day during his gold-medal run at the Beijing Olympics in 2008.

    Valentino Guseli Rocks My Friend's Custom Made Boards At The Olympics!

    Snowboarder wearing the most intimidating ski helmet and yellow jacket performs a mid-air trick against a dark sky.

    Every time I see Valentino take off and spot that minimalistic Zen Snowboards logo, my heart beats a little bit faster!

    To see Valentino take on all these other riders on their multi-million dollar brand boards, on a board made personally by my friend Reto from locally sourced materials, in a tiny workshop in my hometown inhabited by barely 7000 souls, gives me a feeling of hometown pride I have never felt before. It's a real David vs. Goliath story, and I'm loving every second of it, especially since I ride a Zen myself and know what a beast of a board it is.

    I Love The France Fan's Hats At Biathlon

    Fans wearing humorous bird hats in a crowded winter sports event, highlighting quirky ski helmet styles and fan enthusiasm.

    Claudia Pechstein (49yo German) Celebrating Finishing 9th On The Mass Start On Her 8th Winter Olympics

    Athlete celebrating Olympic victory on ice wearing multiple medals and distinctive ski helmet at Winter Olympics.

    With mock medals representing her previous successes. Her first Olympic games were in 1992, her first title in 1994.

    Most people see the glamor and glory in being an Olympic athlete and medalist. What many may not be aware of are the downsides that take a toll on their mental health. 

    According to a 2020 study, many elite athletes experience burnout, anxiety, and depression once all the buzz calms down. Those at the tail end of their competitive careers may also feel a loss of identity as they contemplate retirement.

    Never Forget That Australia's First Ever Winter Olympics Gold Was Won Because The Guy Was Coming Dead Last And Everyone In Front Of Him Fell Over

    Speed skaters wearing the most intimidating ski helmet competing in a historic Winter Olympics race.

    Chloe Kim Tweets This While In The Middle Of Competing In The Olympics

    Tweet by Chloe Kim from Pyeongchang-gun, showing a casual moment related to the most intimidating ski helmet.

    This Is Mykhailo Heraskevych – Father And Coach Of Vladyslav Heraskevych Reacting After The International Olympic Committee

    Man in blue winter gear sitting with head in hands beside athlete holding most intimidating ski helmet at Winter Olympics event.

    IOC Disqualified his son from the 2026 Winter Olympics. Vladyslav was disqualified before his first Olympic run for wearing a ‘helmet of memory’, honouring the Ukrainian athletes killed because of Russia’s full-scale invasion. ‘There are things more important than medals. I stood up for what I believe in,’ Vladyslav said after the IOC disqualification.

    Those forced to cut their career short due to injury carry a much heavier burden. This was the case of Team USA rower Kate Knifton, who suffered a spine injury in 2022 that nearly ended her career. 

    “Your body has a reaction from doing all this training and then suddenly doing nothing at all. I’m now more aware of having things in place for myself for one day [in the future] when I’m not rowing,” Knifton said.

    Victory Pose With The Flag

    Skier wearing the most intimidating ski helmet performs a mid-air trick at a Winter Olympics skiing event.

    16 Years Since Georgian Luger's Passed Away, Nodar Kumaritashvili

    Athlete wearing the most intimidating ski helmet adjusting it before a Winter Olympics event in competitive gear.

    16 years ago, on February 2010, in during the Vancouver Olympics, Kumaritashvili passed away during training after losing control of his luge and hitting a steel pillar.

    Klaebo Takes Gold In The Men's 10km Skiathlon - His Third One In Milano-Cortina Olympics 2026

    Cross-country skier wearing a ski helmet and goggles, holding poles at the Winter Olympics 10km + 10km skiathlon finish.

    That marks Klaebo's 8th gold medal win, with 3 more events to go.
    Through all Winter Olympics, three people are currently tied in number one position, as the holders of the most gold medals. Norwegian athletes Bjorn Daehlie, Marit Bjorgen and Ole Einar Bjorndalen have ever won eight golds across their careers at the Winter Olympics.

    Knifton says there has been a shift in terms of mental health discussions within her team, noting that everyone has become more open and vocal about their experiences. 

    “People are open about seeing a therapist outside of practice. If someone has to take some time away from the sport, everyone is very understanding of that,” Knifton said. 
    Winter Paralympics 2022 Funny Mascots!

    Athletes parade during Winter Olympics opening ceremony with colorful mascots, highlighting most intimidating ski helmet moments.

    U.S. Olympic Ice Dancer Madison Chock Designs Many Of Her Costumes, Including Her Rhythm And Free Dance Outfits At The Milan Cortina Winter Olympics

    Figure skaters performing on ice at the Winter Olympics, showcasing moments of intensity and skill without ski helmets.

    She also designed the free dance costume for her husband/partner, Evan Bates, as well as those for the Spanish & Georgian teams. (February 6-7, 2026)

    Team Mongolias Winter Olympics Outfits

    Two people in traditional Mongolian attire standing outdoors against a snowy backdrop, with the most intimidating ski helmet theme.

    Love This More Chill Olympics Ice Hockey

    Two ice hockey players in action during the Winter Olympics, one wearing a blue helmet and the other in red gear.

    Olena Smaha "Remembering Is Not A Violation"

    Winter Olympics athlete wearing the most intimidating ski helmet, raising a gloved hand with a written message during competition.

    In 2009 J.r. Celski Sliced Through His Entire Left Quadriceps With His Right Skate Blade At The U.S. Olympic Trials

    Speed skater wearing a most intimidating ski helmet falling on ice during Winter Olympics with a leg injury recovery photo below.

    My first major sports injury happened at the 2010 U.S. Short Track Speed Skating Olympic Trials. It was the competition I had to do well at in order to secure a spot on my first Olympic team. The fall happened in one of the last races of the competition, the 500 meters, known for absolute top speed. I fell in the corner and put the front six inches of my blade straight into my quad. I bounced off the pads with the blade still in my leg, looked down and had to pull it out myself because of the awkward position that I was in. I completely severed the VMO “tear drop muscle” and luckily barely missed the femoral artery which might’ve been the end. It was one of the most difficult things I’ve ever gone through, especially because in the moments after, I started realizing that I might not be able to achieve the goal I set out for in the first place. If not for the people around me including my family, friends, and medical staff, I wouldn’t have been able to get back on my feet, especially in time to go to the Olympics and win two medals.

    The Busiest Man At The Olympic Games!

    Five pairs of Winter Olympics athletes in interviews, highlighting the most intimidating ski helmet moments in history.

    How many skaters does Benoît Richaud work for? 16 skaters from 13 different countries!

    Ilia Malinin Making History With Olympic Backflip At Milan-Cortina Games

    Figure skater performing spins and jumps on the ice in the Winter Olympics, showcasing intense athletic skill and precision.

    Ilia Malinin made history at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina. He landed a backflip during his routine. The move thrilled the crowd. The backflip had been banned for decades for safety reasons. The rule was lifted in 2024, allowing it at the Games.

    1909 Postcard Of Ladies Hockey Team In Toronto

    Vintage photo of a ladies hockey team playing outdoors, highlighting historic winter sports moments with intimidating ski helmets.

    The Drone Cam Is The Highlight Of The 2026 Winter Olympics

    Luge athlete racing down an ice track at the Winter Olympics wearing the most intimidating ski helmet.

    Team China’s 2026 Winter Olympics Uniforms, Photographed By Win Tam For Vogue China

    Left side shows two athletes with Olympic flag and colorful ribbons; right side features snowboarder in red gear mid-jump wearing the most intimidating ski helmet.

    When Ski Ballet Was An Olympic Demonstration Sport

    Skier performing a jump on snow with an intimidating ski helmet during a Winter Olympics skiing event.

    The F1 Fan In Me Appreciates Having Team Radio In The Downhill

    French ski jumper M. Muzaton wearing the most intimidating ski helmet preparing to jump at the Winter Olympics.

    Yang Jingru Executed A Brilliant "Rabbit Tactic" To Win Gold In The 1500m

    Speed skaters racing on ice rink at Gangwon 2024 Youth Olympic Games with spectators watching the event indoors

    At the 2024 Winter Youth Olympics, 17-year-old Chinese speed skater Yang Jingru executed a brilliant "rabbit tactic" to win gold in the 1500m. Immediately after the start, Yang surged ahead, lapping the entire field while her rivals maintained a conservative pace. She then quietly tucked into the back of the pack. Because she was technically a lap ahead, she crossed the finish line for her final lap while the others believed they still had one to go. The bold move confused competitors and commentators alike, securing her a dominant victory and viral fame.

    Daniela Ulbing Sidesteps… A Squirrel! And Still Takes The Win In This Parallel Giant Slalom At Pyeongchang 2018

    Snowboarder wearing most intimidating ski helmet encounters a squirrel on a snowy Winter Olympics course.

    Devin Logan Got Her Knee Cleaned Up After Skiing In Pain For Years

    Patient with knee injury in hospital bed alongside images showing cupping and acupuncture therapy for recovery after intense winter sports.

    "Trying to compete in both halfpipe and slopestyle, I would just try and ignore what my body was telling me. This should have happened years ago but happy the knee is starting to feel/look like the other again(not twice the size). Excited to be back skiing like my old self again!"

    Sweden Sweeps Women's Skiing Sprint, Gold, Silver And Bronze!

    Female cross-country skiers wearing the most intimidating ski helmets in a winter sports competition with snowy mountains backdrop.

    Wolfdog Invades Winter Olympics Women's Cross Country Skiing Race

    Wolf running across snowy ski track near finish line at Winter Olympics, showcasing most intimidating ski helmet moments.

    Daniel Hemetsberger Lost Some Teeth After His Crash At Training

    Athlete wearing the most intimidating ski helmet with goggles, receiving medical attention after a winter sports injury.

    Olympic Bronze Medalist Julia Mancuso Skiing With A Swimsuit And A Sideways Cap

    Young skier wearing the most intimidating ski helmet preparing to race at a snowy winter sports event.

    Yes, Jamaica Has A Bobsleigh Team - The Stories Of Shane Pitter & Mica Moore

    Two athletes in Jamaica racing suits wearing intimidating ski helmets preparing for a bobsled run at the Winter Olympics.

    A Scandal Involving Allegedly Enlarged Ski Suits Ahead Of This Year’s Winter Olympics Has Highlighted The Intriguing Physics Behind Ski Jumps

    Ski jumper mid-air wearing the most intimidating ski helmet during a Winter Olympics men's final round event.

    It’s likely that everyone leaned forward in their seats when they heard this. It turns out that injecting hyaluronic acid into private areas can change certain dimensions and, as a result, allow the use of a larger ski suit, leading to increased distance when jumping.

    The World Anti-Doping Agency (or WADA for short) says that it is looking into the matter, collecting evidence, and will likely make a decision based on what it finds.

    You wouldn’t want to be the person they catch red-handed in these circumstances!

    Tonya Harding's Last Appearance At The Winter Games Before She Received A Lifetime Ban From Competitive Figure Skating

    Female figure skater performing on Olympic ice rink, surrounded by photographers capturing Winter Olympics moments.

    She was banned for life after admitting involvement in the attack plot against Nancy Kerrigan.

