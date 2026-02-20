ADVERTISEMENT

The Winter Olympics are the subject of sports headlines at the moment. And as we reach the final stretch of this 16-day affair, we look back on some of the most photogenic moments in its history.

Here are some we’ve collected from the different corners of the internet. You will see many images from recent years, and perhaps a couple from decades ago. These images show that it is also quite a sporting event.

Enjoy scrolling and don’t forget to upvote your favorites!