Some things are difficult to hear or admit even if they’re true. That you’re not meant for some people like some people aren’t meant for you, for instance, or that sometimes love just isn’t enough. These are just a couple examples of pills that are hard to swallow, but people on Reddit showed that there can be plenty more, covering nearly every aspect of life.

The online community discussed the topic in a thread started on the ‘Ask Reddit’ subreddit. They opened up about what they consider the hardest metaphorical pill they’ve ever had to swallow in their heart-wrenching and thought-provoking answers. Scroll down to find them on the list below.

#1

79 Honest Accounts Of The Hardest Metaphorical Pills People Ever Had To Swallow Sometimes I’M the problem. I’M the one who needs to chill out and back away from the situation.

worldwideweeaboo , Keira Burton Report

#2

79 Honest Accounts Of The Hardest Metaphorical Pills People Ever Had To Swallow Sometimes your friends don't consider themselves as close to you as you do to them. The hard pill: This doesn't make them a bad friend, it just means that everyone has their own social network and you can't always be at the center of everyone's.

Royal_Nobody , Lisa Fotios Report

MontanaMariner
MontanaMariner
Community Member
56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I've accepted that I'm at the center of no one's life. I only hear from friends when they need something heavy moved, etc.

#3

79 Honest Accounts Of The Hardest Metaphorical Pills People Ever Had To Swallow You’re not meant for some people like some people aren’t meant for you.

therealdavejones , RDNE Stock project Report

Saint Tim the Godless
Saint Tim the Godless
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You're not 'meant' for anyone. You might meet lots of potential compatible partners in your life, or none. It's timing, convenience, readiness and chance.

View more comments

#4

Your spouse does not exist to provide you with free therapy, laundry, food, cleaning, and sex. You have to respect someone's boundaries even if you don't benefit from them. You have to be able to look after yourself and pull your own weight. You should be able to help them and pull extra weight if they're struggling. If you are looking for someone to serve you or complete you, you are not ready for a relationship and you should not be in one.

swansung Report

Mr.G86
Mr.G86
Community Member
27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If someone needs to explain this to you then you should reconsider being in any relationship.

#5

79 Honest Accounts Of The Hardest Metaphorical Pills People Ever Had To Swallow Sometimes trying my best is not enough.

anon , Ba Tik Report

LynnCaster
LynnCaster
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"It is possible to commit no mistakes and still lose. That is not weakness, that is life" Edit: corrected spelling

#6

79 Honest Accounts Of The Hardest Metaphorical Pills People Ever Had To Swallow No matter how wrong someone is or how painfully obvious a solution to one of their problems is to you, sometimes they have to figure it out on their own and there's nothing you can do to change that.

mmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmno , Athena Report

Ruth
Ruth
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

One of the hardest parts of parenting is that your kids can’t learn from your mistakes and have to learn from their own.

#7

79 Honest Accounts Of The Hardest Metaphorical Pills People Ever Had To Swallow Just cause you like someone doesn't make them not a s****y person.

Spontanemoose , Liza Summer Report

Mr.G86
Mr.G86
Community Member
21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I thinks "looks" play a big part in it. Like if a guy is handsome enough and makes a sexist joke people find it funny. If an attractive woman went batshit crazy on someone, she's probably having a rough day. Anyone else would be shamed and judged through eternity.

#8

79 Honest Accounts Of The Hardest Metaphorical Pills People Ever Had To Swallow Someday, everyone and everything will be dead. It's not just that you won't be alive anymore, you won't even be remembered. Regardless of what you or anyone else does, the end result is the same.

IHad360K_KarmaDammit , Pixabay Report

Saint Tim the Godless
Saint Tim the Godless
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"I do not fear death. I had been dead for billions and billions of years before I was born, and had not suffered the slightest inconvenience from it." - Mark Twain

#9

79 Honest Accounts Of The Hardest Metaphorical Pills People Ever Had To Swallow Don't throw good money after bad. Don't fall for the sunk cost fallacy. Just because you've invested a lot of time, money, effort, emotion into something or someone, doesn't mean that you should continue investing in them hoping that things will change. Sometimes its better to cut your losses and accept that while you may have wasted time and energy on something, that it's better to stop hemmoraging resources when it's clear that you aren't getting the outcome you want. It's still better to have wasted two years on something that didn't work out than wasting ten years on it because you figure you've invested too much to quit.

counterboud , Elijah O'Donnell Report

#10

79 Honest Accounts Of The Hardest Metaphorical Pills People Ever Had To Swallow You do nothing on your own, everything you achieve is a result of other peoples actions helping you be able to be in the position you are today. You stand on the shoulders or giants in every way, this is your inheritance as a human, in the form of infrastructure, society, security, healthcare, technology, vaccination, peace, everything that allows you to have a choice in the course of your life is the result of someone in the past constructing a better world. Take this hard to swallow pill and consider it when you decide what actions to take in your daily life.

whhe11 , Cameron Casey Report

7773989
7773989
Community Member
32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yes. The concept of Self Made Man seems a bit suspicious.

#11

79 Honest Accounts Of The Hardest Metaphorical Pills People Ever Had To Swallow That it costs money to stay alive.

a-1yogi , Tim Samuel Report

#12

79 Honest Accounts Of The Hardest Metaphorical Pills People Ever Had To Swallow Super simple but...some things aren't just meant to be. A relationship, job, whatever. It's not lack of trying or wanting. It's just how she goes, bubs. The f*****g way she goes.

AgnosticUnicorn , Randylle Deligero Report

Rachel'n-it-easy
Rachel'n-it-easy
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

TPB references always make me smile.

#13

79 Honest Accounts Of The Hardest Metaphorical Pills People Ever Had To Swallow The people you love can die, just like that. Suicide, accidents, whatever. And the reasons you’re missing them are, oftentimes, quite selfish. If they [unalived] themselves, then having them back here, right now, would probably just make them miserable.

kayisbadatstuff , cottonbro studio Report

MontanaMariner
MontanaMariner
Community Member
45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Very true. I'm alive because my mom is the one person on earth that cares that I'm still on earth, I can't ever tell her how much I suffer so that she won't suffer from getting that phone call.

#14

I grew up religious, and feared sin and temptation. Anything that could be construed as sin, I would avoid at all costs. It took me forever to realize that temptations are healthy, and often point you towards something you need. It's taking the temptation too far that is wrong, not the temptation itself. Like, being hungry is ok, but overeating is bad. It's ok to be attracted to people, but objectifying them is bad. Those kinds of things.

anon Report

Burnt Bagel
Burnt Bagel
Community Member
57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Religious indoctrination and brainwashing has screwed up a lot of people in this world. So sad and pathetic the more you think about it.

#15

No matter how much anyone likes you or loves you, they have their own life to live and you have your own life to live. No one else is really going to help you or fix things for you. You are on your own and always will be.

Kiyae1 Report

Ruth
Ruth
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I disagree. I was fortunate enough to have wonderful parents who were always ready and willing to help me until they died, and I will do the same for my child.

#16

79 Honest Accounts Of The Hardest Metaphorical Pills People Ever Had To Swallow No one wants to talk to a depressed person and depression actively makes you less desirable company to others.

That one hurts a lot, as someone who suffers constantly, I think I've often romanticized the idea that if people see that you're not doing well, then maybe they'll take the time to try and talk to you or brighten your day a bit. That's not how it works though, they just don't want to know. And it's hard to blame them because it's obviously not their problem.

That's a particularly hard pill to swallow for me. The world doesn't give a s**t, it will move on without you.

BlearyLine7 , Tusik Only Report

Cyndi Hafele
Cyndi Hafele
Community Member
37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

But it's not personal. It'll move on without any one of us.

#17

79 Honest Accounts Of The Hardest Metaphorical Pills People Ever Had To Swallow you can never escape yourself

Moral_Gray_Area_ , Andrea Piacquadio Report

#18

79 Honest Accounts Of The Hardest Metaphorical Pills People Ever Had To Swallow Sometimes the reason you aren't a doctor or lawyer or a well paying profession is simply because you were too lazy rather than not having the ability.

aigroti , Adrian Swancar Report

CD King
CD King
Community Member
34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And some times you don't have the opportunity or money to go to the schools to become one of those professionals.

#19

79 Honest Accounts Of The Hardest Metaphorical Pills People Ever Had To Swallow You're not responsible for anyone's happiness

dailyfield , Teona Swift Report

Nadine
Nadine
Community Member
33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Except your pets. I'm totally responsible for their happiness.

#20

79 Honest Accounts Of The Hardest Metaphorical Pills People Ever Had To Swallow The only constant in my life is me. I can do all I want to keep another person in my life, but we ultimately do not decide whether they stick around or not.

Chango99 , Valeria Ushakova Report

Burnt Bagel
Burnt Bagel
Community Member
59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I actually the think the only thing that is constant is change, and thus not “me”

#21

79 Honest Accounts Of The Hardest Metaphorical Pills People Ever Had To Swallow Heard this somewhere else and liked it. People don’t have to like you and no matter how “likeable” you are some people just wont like you. That’s ok.

You can be the most delicious strawberry but some people just don’t like strawberries.

poprof , Wendy Wei Report

Tee Rat
Tee Rat
Community Member
33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

We've all met people that for some reason we just didn't like, and in turn we've been that person to somebody else.

#22

79 Honest Accounts Of The Hardest Metaphorical Pills People Ever Had To Swallow That sometimes you have to forgive people for being selfish. And that sometimes you yourself have to be selfish.

ZCM1084 , Gus Moretta Report

#23

79 Honest Accounts Of The Hardest Metaphorical Pills People Ever Had To Swallow "It is possible to commit no mistakes and still lose. That is not a weakness, that is life." - Captain Jean-Luc Picard

itjare , Kindel Media Report

#24

79 Honest Accounts Of The Hardest Metaphorical Pills People Ever Had To Swallow Some people like being unhappy

TeaDrinkingUnicorns , whoislimos Report

#25

That obesity can't just go away without doing something.

Woooshed_boi Report

#26

You aren’t that important in the grand scheme of things. People don’t think about you as much as you think. Relax. Don’t sweat your small mistakes.

CarlRod Report

Michael Largey
Michael Largey
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The grand scheme of things isn't that important either - especially in terms of what I can control about it.

#27

People very close to you will die, and you will find a way to live on.

Vincent__Vega Report

Tee Rat
Tee Rat
Community Member
33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Time goes on with or without us.

#28

79 Honest Accounts Of The Hardest Metaphorical Pills People Ever Had To Swallow I'm not a millionaire who is down on his luck. I was born poor. I am poor. I will die poor. I will never be very wealthy.

CalvinSpurge , Aaron Burden Report

Mr. Cinder
Mr. Cinder
Community Member
57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Same! I really try though.

#29

Being right doesn't mean I'll win, or that anyone will like me or care.

anon Report

MontanaMariner
MontanaMariner
Community Member
29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yep. I'm at the point where I want even argue anymore. Being right isn't worth the energy for someone that doesn't care either way.

#30

Everyone has things you don't know about them

Damonatar Report

#31

79 Honest Accounts Of The Hardest Metaphorical Pills People Ever Had To Swallow Wanting to help does not mean you aren't making the situation worse.

orangemanbad3 , RDNE Stock project Report

Ruth
Ruth
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

But at least they care and are trying. Much better than having no one to be supportive.

#32

I'm never going to be as important to some people as they are to me, no matter what I do.

rns_020609 Report

MontanaMariner
MontanaMariner
Community Member
21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yep. I'm reminded every damn day.

#33

79 Honest Accounts Of The Hardest Metaphorical Pills People Ever Had To Swallow That all good things come to an end at some point. Just got out of a rough spot because of that. Things are really starting to go good, and I really don't want it to end, but one day it will. Hopefully that day is a long ways away.

Bnigma , Ricky Esquivel Report

#34

Life isn't segmented (child, teen, adult, parent) it's just a constant flow with no breaks to settle in

anon Report

Cyndi Hafele
Cyndi Hafele
Community Member
23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Your final breath is the forever break.

#35

That, at the end of the day, I'm responsible for what happens in my life. Sometimes people do s****y things, that are unwarranted and out of my control, but I get to choose how I react to it and how it impacts my mental health. If I want to be free, its on me and no one else. Someone f***s me over, I shouldn't have trusted them. I got fired from my job, I should have been a better employee. Oh, that boss was a d**k? Well,he didn't show up with a gun and force me to work for him.

Basically, the world exists. Businesses, governments and the people that make them up exist regardless of me. I am responsible for navigating that to the best of my ability.

reasonableliberty Report

Saint Tim the Godless
Saint Tim the Godless
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yeah, whatever helps you sleep at night, but this is just moral cowardice.

#36

That I have been the toxic person and destroyed relationships with people I really cared about. And the kindest thing I can do for them is to stay away from them.

satanshonda Report

MontanaMariner
MontanaMariner
Community Member
17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Totally, I realized the best thing I could do for people I care about is get out of their way. No one has noticed that I disappeared. I hope life is treating them well.

#37

Windfalls usually happens to those who don't need it.

Like Millionaires winning the lottery

TechnicolorScience Report

CD King
CD King
Community Member
31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I've always noticed that and also they are usually pretty elderly

#38

79 Honest Accounts Of The Hardest Metaphorical Pills People Ever Had To Swallow Just because I would never do something to or hurt someone intentionally doesn't mean they wouldn't do it back to me.

Zeracin , Keira Burton Report

MontanaMariner
MontanaMariner
Community Member
33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Especially in a relationship, never thought I could be hurt so badly with no remorse.

#39

79 Honest Accounts Of The Hardest Metaphorical Pills People Ever Had To Swallow You can't help anyone that isn't helping themselves. There's nothing you can do for them unless they help themselves too. *Nothing.*

codered434 , https://www.pexels.com/photo/ocean-wave-splashing-on-dock-1683492/ Report

Michael Largey
Michael Largey
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't know. CPR and the Heimlich Manuever come to mind.

#40

79 Honest Accounts Of The Hardest Metaphorical Pills People Ever Had To Swallow Sometimes love just ain't enough.

anon , Katie Salerno Report

Burnt Bagel
Burnt Bagel
Community Member
39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Listen to The Cure, How Beautiful You Are lyrics closely sometime. Powerful song!

#41

When I found out I was born with an abnormally small throat and I would never get to live my dream of being a pharmaceutical tester. That was a tough pill to swallow.

PMMeUrHopesNDreams Report

#42

Your parents are not perfect, and you can’t change them.

MotherOfPapillon Report

#43

I was born to sell my labor and die

anon Report

Burnt Bagel
Burnt Bagel
Community Member
46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well that’s just f****d up! Where are you?

#44

no one is entitled to your kindness, friendship, and love

sad_barrett_ Report

#45

That my mother isn’t getting any better and she’s definitely in her last weeks.

Joe109885 Report

#46

79 Honest Accounts Of The Hardest Metaphorical Pills People Ever Had To Swallow Your primary aim is not to achieve some purpose. You are not just a tool.

edgyversion , energepic.com Report

Saint Tim the Godless
Saint Tim the Godless
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is the best thing you can learn if you are a young person. You are not your job. There is no plan. You are not here for some grand purpose. Life is short: live fiercely and try to find happiness.

#47

79 Honest Accounts Of The Hardest Metaphorical Pills People Ever Had To Swallow It’s much easier to give advice than make change in ones own life.

anon , Alex Green Report

Ruth
Ruth
Community Member
57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Do as I say, not as I do.

#48

79 Honest Accounts Of The Hardest Metaphorical Pills People Ever Had To Swallow Trying to swallow one right now. That an 8 year relationship might not work. People can change and diverge over time.

goldeneag , Fred Moon Report

#49

The Krusty Krab is shaped like a crab trap

Captain-Thiccbeard Report

#50

You can't help everyone

WhyMEyeHere Report

#51

Nowhere does it say there is anyone who will like you or that you have a special one out there

cmanonurshirt Report

Burnt Bagel
Burnt Bagel
Community Member
34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Lots of really uplifting s**t on this thread so far😂

#52

Egocentric Bias.

We tend to remember things how they pertain to ourselves, not other people. Often our memories of our experiences put ourselves in the best possible light to maintain our ego.

Somebody can do something that's really embarrasing. They'll typically recall that it was no big deal and people laughed.

We'll yell at people who drive poorly and complain about it later. When we do the exact same thing later on we chuckle and laugh it off to maintain ego.

When we complain about people being stupid, we've usually done the same thing before. We forget quickly due to our egocentric bias so our ego can be maintained. We s**t on others for doing the same thing because we don't remember we do the same s**t and it boosts our own egos to do so.

We're all dumb sometimes. That's okay.

bmatthewi21 Report

PeepPeep the duck
PeepPeep the duck
Community Member
45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don’t do this cos I’m too actively aware of it and my own actions and I love ‘taking the bull by the horns’ when it comes to taking responsibility.

#53

Sometimes it’s genetics, and it doesn’t matter how you try to counterbalance it. It sucks and, most likely, not your fault.

Also it’s damned expensive

brandnamenerd Report

Shawnie Motschenbacher
Shawnie Motschenbacher
Community Member
8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Type 1 diabetes diagnosis on my 26 year old son.

#54

You can't change someone.

farts_n_darts Report

#55

Happiness has a ton to do with things you can't control, like genetics.

MadroxKran Report

#56

There is nobody in the world who can save you, it’s all on you. Be it your mental health or your happiness, nobody can help you truly except yourself.

veganconnor Report

#57

Everyone we will ever come in contact with will be dead one day

CamSkeeze Report

#58

Not everything can be solves with an apology

swithhs Report

Burnt Bagel
Burnt Bagel
Community Member
28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My wife would agree😂🤪

#59

Everyone is capable of evil. Even myself.

c0keinmouth Report

#60

Opportunity cost is a very real thing. The time I spent scrolling through Reddit today could've been spent on something I actually enjoyed or on studying or helping people or anything else.

TinManOz Report

#61

Sometimes it doesn't matter how hard you try, you'll fail.

Tsquare43 Report

CD King
CD King
Community Member
25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Some of the most successful people got to the top basically on timing and luck

#62

Not everything will be logical or make any sense at all.

anon Report

Burnt Bagel
Burnt Bagel
Community Member
36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

But you sure want it to in the western world. The East knows how to embrace ambiguity a lot better than the West.

#63

You can't force people to reason, if they don't want to. Also if they want to do something with you, they would do something about you. And finally - for some people actions and words go in completely opposite directions. Always look at the actions. In a sense I knew all these things theoretically, but it's different when you get the experience to validate it

cybelechild Report

Burnt Bagel
Burnt Bagel
Community Member
35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Especially with politics in this polarized USA

#64

Nothing in life dictates ease, fairness, or justice. We try to set up institutions to pursue these goals, but more often than not they are corrupted by the nature of people. It is hard to admit that your life is a burden you need to carry. It is hard to accept that sometimes, you will do everything right and fail. It is hard to address that however hard you push yourself, life is bound to throw new obstacles your way and never give you a break.

The hardest pill to swallow is that of total responsibility. But when we look in history at peoples who have attempted to relieve themselves from this duty, we find the genesis of despotism.

goodnt-guy Report

Saint Tim the Godless
Saint Tim the Godless
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

None of this is a justification not to rage against that unfairness and injustice.

#65

When I die, I think it is very likely that my consciousness will not persist, and that makes me sad and scared to die.

iamveryresponsible Report

MontanaMariner
MontanaMariner
Community Member
19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I can only hope that my brain will eventually turn off.

#66

Sometimes there's no right choice, sometimes the outcome will be bad no matter what you choose to do, but you still have to choose.

Trayohw220 Report

Burnt Bagel
Burnt Bagel
Community Member
33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ummm…that’s the definition of the Republican Party!

#67

Pain, sadness, anger, fear, sickness, loneliness are all necessary for you to appreciate happiness, togetherness, serenity, healthiness and life in general.

SoupmanBob Report

Burnt Bagel
Burnt Bagel
Community Member
29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think that’s what they try to train us to think.

#68

No matter how much you love each other, if it's not meant to be you can try as hard as you want and it's still not gonna work.

tinyoctopuss Report

#69

You're basically powerless.

CalebHeffenger Report

#70

We are very rapidly killing our planet and us with it. For example, it took millions of years to form the ozone layer. How long did it take for us put a hole in it? Les than 1 million.

-Llamabb Report

CD King
CD King
Community Member
26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It will take a lot more to kill the planet but we will kill ourselves... which is not a bad thing for the planet.

#71

My success is more a product of the circumstances I was born into than a product of hard work.

aronenark Report

#72

there is profit in human suffering.

anon Report

MontanaMariner
MontanaMariner
Community Member
21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I should be a millionaire by now then.

#73

Solely being with her won't make me happy.

anon Report

Burnt Bagel
Burnt Bagel
Community Member
24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

But we dumb a*s men never learn that lesson!

#74

If you're male, the legal system doesn't give a f**k about you.

dystopianview Report

MontanaMariner
MontanaMariner
Community Member
24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ummm...Joke is on you, no one gives a f**k about me.

#75

That I'm a good person, despite what my brain constantly wants to tell me.

Cyanide_Kitty_101 Report

MontanaMariner
MontanaMariner
Community Member
23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I can only hope. But I'm guessing my zero friends might be because I'm a bad friend.

#76

I am the most reliable level headed person alive in my family. Therefore I can't really count on anyone. I miss my Dad.

1dumho Report

#77

Apparently her love fades.

Erethiel117 Report

#78

"What other people think about you is none of your business"

bettypiness Report

#79

Sometimes no matter how hard you try and work when if it's not for you it's not for you and then there's people that's much better than you.

SinkingCarpet Report

MontanaMariner
MontanaMariner
Community Member
16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

*there are people that are...

