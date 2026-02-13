Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Wearing Lingerie”: Hailey Bieber’s Outfit For ‘Wuthering Heights’ Premiere Sparks Backlash
Hailey Bieber wearing black lace lingerie-style outfit at Wuthering Heights premiere standing by silver floral arrangement.
Celebrities, Entertainment

“Wearing Lingerie”: Hailey Bieber’s Outfit For ‘Wuthering Heights’ Premiere Sparks Backlash

marinaurman Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
2

25

2

ADVERTISEMENT

Hailey Bieber has set the internet ablaze with her look at the Wuthering Heights premiere in Australia.

The model hit the red carpet on Thursday (February 12) in a sheer ensemble that embraced the film’s Victorian setting with a modern twist.

Her custom Saint Laurent lace gown featured long sleeves with ruffled edges and a low neckline. Under the dress, Hailey wore a halter bralette and black briefs to cover up.

RELATED:
    Highlights
    • Hailey Bieber wore a sheer lace gown at the 'Wuthering Heights' Sydney premiere.
    • The model faced mixed reactions online, with critics saying it was an "indoor outfit" that looked like lingerie.
    • Supporters praised Hailey’s look as fitting the film’s X-rated Victorian-era romance scenes.

    Hailey Bieber wearing lingerie-style top with floral pattern and natural makeup in a casual indoor setting.

    Hailey Bieber has divided opinion with her take on the sheer dress trend at the Wuthering Heights premiere
    Hailey Bieber wearing lingerie-style top with floral pattern and natural makeup in a casual indoor setting.

    Image credits: haileybieber

    To accessorize her take on the “sheer dress trend,” she opted for minimal jewelry and black heels.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The 29-year-old star was in Australia to promote the launch of her beauty brand, Rhode, in the country.

    Social media users gave the look a thumbs down, with critics calling it “bland” and comparing it to lingerie. She has access to the best designers in the world, and this is what she chooses to wear?” one person fumed on X.

    Hailey Bieber wearing black lingerie-style sheer lace dress at Wuthering Heights premiere posing against gray wall.

    Hailey Bieber wearing black lingerie-style sheer lace dress at Wuthering Heights premiere posing against gray wall.

    Image credits: Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

    Tweet expressing backlash over wearing lingerie to a movie premiere Hailey Bieber attended uninvited.

    Tweet expressing backlash over wearing lingerie to a movie premiere Hailey Bieber attended uninvited.

    Image credits: selovelenaa

    “If you’re gonna be scandalous, at least make it worth it. This is so boring,” echoed another commenter.

    Others went even further, criticizing Hailey’s modeling skills. “This outfit belongs in a bedroom, not at a movie premiere. She has no aura, no vibes, no personality. Her ability to always not serve is insane,”  a separate viewer shared.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Like, why is she wearing lingerie to a movie premiere that she’s not invited to?” the critic added.

    Hailey Bieber wearing lingerie in a sheer black lace dress at the Wuthering Heights premiere event.

    The 29-year-old model donned a custom Saint Laurent lace gown
    Hailey Bieber wearing lingerie in a sheer black lace dress at the Wuthering Heights premiere event.

    Image credits: Hanna Lassen/Getty Images

    While Hailey’s appearance at the premiere was a surprise, there are no reports indicating that she wasn’t invited to the event.

    Another group praised Hailey’s sultry gown, saying it was sensual and honored the film’s steamy aesthetic.

    “Y’all can’t be serious. She looks hot asf, and her face card is serving,” one fan expressed.

    “Well, it’s a Valentine’s Day movie aimed at h*rny date-night audiences,” another viewer interjected, while someone else commented, “Mind you, the premiere of a movie that is heavily about s*x fantasy. So yes, she is on theme.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a tweet commenting on Hailey Bieber wearing lingerie at the Wuthering Heights premiere, sparking backlash.

    Screenshot of a tweet commenting on Hailey Bieber wearing lingerie at the Wuthering Heights premiere, sparking backlash.

    Image credits: eroticacid

    Tweet by Megan Nyvold reacting to Hailey Bieber wearing lingerie, questioning fashion choices and designer access.

    Tweet by Megan Nyvold reacting to Hailey Bieber wearing lingerie, questioning fashion choices and designer access.

    Image credits: MeganNyvold

    For the show-stopping look, Hailey was styled by Andrew Mukamal, who has also made a name for himself for his work with Wuthering Heights‘ leading lady, Margot Robbie, as per E! News.

    Directed by Emerald Fennell, the film is an adaptation of the novel by Emily Brontë and stars Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi as Catherine and Heathcliff. It follows their tragic romance in Victorian England.

    The film adaptation of the classic 19th‑century novel premiered at Sydney’s historic State Theatre.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Hailey Bieber wearing black lace lingerie outfit posing inside an ornate room with red velvet chairs and wooden decor.

    Many online said Hailey “missed the mark” and compared her outfit to lingerie
    Hailey Bieber wearing black lace lingerie outfit posing inside an ornate room with red velvet chairs and wooden decor.

    Image credits: haileybieber

    Commenter Robin McGowan Laird responding to a discussion about wearing lingerie at a public event.

    Commenter Robin McGowan Laird responding to a discussion about wearing lingerie at a public event.

    Comment by Roseanna Vigil expressing admiration for someone seeking the spotlight, shown on a social media post.

    Comment by Roseanna Vigil expressing admiration for someone seeking the spotlight, shown on a social media post.

    Hailey, a model and the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin, said the launch of her beauty brand in Australia “feels like a major milestone.”

    Last year, e.l.f. Cosmetics signed an agreement to acquire Rhode, the brand named after its founder’s middle name, for $1 billion. Hailey will remain with Rhode as its chief creative officer and head of innovation.

    Hailey Bieber wearing lingerie, lying on a white bed with beige headboard, smiling and resting on a pillow.

    Hailey Bieber wearing lingerie, lying on a white bed with beige headboard, smiling and resting on a pillow.

    Image credits: haileybieber

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The Gen Z icon, who began modeling in 2014, told WWD that her style is “effortless and chic” and that, with every look, she aims to feel “like I’m wearing the clothes and not that they’re wearing me.”

    “For me, it’s easy to feel safe in things that are monochromatic, or all-black or beige and brown tones that I know work for me,” she added, “but I definitely would love to continue to play around with that a little bit more with color, silhouettes, and textures.”

    Hailey Bieber wearing red lingerie and a cardigan, posing for a mirror selfie in a softly lit room.

    Hailey traveled to Sydney, Australia, for the launch of her beauty brand, RhodeHailey Bieber wearing red lingerie and a cardigan, posing for a mirror selfie in a softly lit room.

    Image credits: haileybieber

    Her first style icon? Hannah Montana.

    “I remember watching Hannah Montana and being so inspired by Miley [Cyrus’] fashion on the show, and wanting to recreate the outfits and put my own spin on them,” Hailey told the magazine of the Disney Channel show.

    Hailey Bieber wearing lingerie-inspired outfit with sheer sleeves and corset at Wuthering Heights premiere, smiling and posing.

    Hailey Bieber wearing lingerie-inspired outfit with sheer sleeves and corset at Wuthering Heights premiere, smiling and posing.

    Image credits: Don Arnold/WireImage

    After welcoming a son with husband Justin Bieber in 2024, the model is prioritizing comfort when it comes to her fashion choices.

    “He’s kind of getting into toddler territory, where their hands are dirty and sticky,” she said of her child, Jack Blues. “So I like to wear things that make me feel good but that I can also really ‘life’ in.”

    She and Justin recently attended the Grammy Awards and the Super Bowl together. Speaking with People magazine, a source recently shut down speculation about a marital crisis between the pair.

    Last year, the Canadian pop star faced backlash over a controversial post he made after Hailey appeared on the cover of Vogue for the first time. 

    Sharing a photo of his wife’s achievement on Instagram, he revealed and then deleted a past private argument in which he had told Hailey that she would never make the cover of the top fashion magazine.

    “This reminds me when [we] got into a huge fight, I told [her] that she would never be on the cover of Vogue, Yikes I know. […] Baby u already know but forgive me for saying u wouldn’t cuz clearly I was sadly mistaken,” he wrote.

    Amid online speculation that Justin disrespects Hailey and that their marriage is toxic, the insider told People that the two are “doing great as a couple” and are “in such a strong place right now,” adding, “They really just ignore the noise and focus on their own lives.”

    Hailey Bieber wearing lingerie style outfit at an event, generating public reactions and style discussions.

    Critics called Hailey’s sheer gown “an indoor outfit,” while others said she failed to model the risqué look properly
    Hailey Bieber wearing lingerie style outfit at an event, generating public reactions and style discussions.

    Image credits: cmills4370

    Hailey Bieber wearing lingerie-inspired outfit at a high-profile event, sparking fashion and style discussions.

    Hailey Bieber wearing lingerie-inspired outfit at a high-profile event, sparking fashion and style discussions.

    Image credits: Tanzwani_N

    User tweet commenting on an outfit referencing lingerie style at a public event, posted on social media platform.

    User tweet commenting on an outfit referencing lingerie style at a public event, posted on social media platform.

    Image credits: onchainjesse

    Tweet discussing red carpet fashion controversies related to wearing lingerie and public reactions.

    Tweet discussing red carpet fashion controversies related to wearing lingerie and public reactions.

    Image credits: 5toryT3ll3r

    Hailey Bieber wearing lingerie-inspired outfit at a film premiere, sparking fashion debate and public backlash.

    Hailey Bieber wearing lingerie-inspired outfit at a film premiere, sparking fashion debate and public backlash.

    Image credits: pukiskejunya

    Tweet criticizing Hailey Bieber's wearing lingerie outfit at the Wuthering Heights premiere, expressing strong disapproval.

    Tweet criticizing Hailey Bieber's wearing lingerie outfit at the Wuthering Heights premiere, expressing strong disapproval.

    Image credits: TheRealSarinaB

    Tweet from Mr. Winand commenting on Hailey Bieber wearing lingerie, reacting to the outfit at Wuthering Heights premiere.

    Tweet from Mr. Winand commenting on Hailey Bieber wearing lingerie, reacting to the outfit at Wuthering Heights premiere.

    Image credits: Cr7winiano_

    Tweet by user She's Startin' commenting on Hailey Bieber wearing lingerie, expressing a critical opinion about her style choice.

    Tweet by user She's Startin' commenting on Hailey Bieber wearing lingerie, expressing a critical opinion about her style choice.

    Image credits: CurlyQ_Fries

    Social media user reacting to Hailey Bieber wearing lingerie at a film premiere sparking public backlash.

    Social media user reacting to Hailey Bieber wearing lingerie at a film premiere sparking public backlash.

    Image credits: annmutd

    Tweet from user American Girl expressing confusion about the lost art of mystery among women, posted in 2026.

    Tweet from user American Girl expressing confusion about the lost art of mystery among women, posted in 2026.

    Image credits: American_Girl76

    Tweet criticizing Hailey Bieber's posture and expression in wearing lingerie at the Wuthering Heights premiere sparking backlash.

    Tweet criticizing Hailey Bieber's posture and expression in wearing lingerie at the Wuthering Heights premiere sparking backlash.

    Image credits: StarbrightHQ

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Justin bieber

    25

    2

    25

    2

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    greg90814 avatar
    g90814
    g90814
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ugh. Please end this 'naked dressing' trend.

    2
    2points
    reply
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's all about "her." Too bad nobody GAF.

    0
    0points
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    greg90814 avatar
    g90814
    g90814
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ugh. Please end this 'naked dressing' trend.

    2
    2points
    reply
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's all about "her." Too bad nobody GAF.

    0
    0points
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about Celebrities
    Homepage
    Trending
    Celebrities
    Homepage
    Next in Celebrities
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT