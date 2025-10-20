Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Hailey Bieber Avoids Run-In With Selena Gomez, Shares “Iconic” Picture From Academy Museum Gala
Hailey Bieber posing in strapless brown dress and corset at a formal event with blue draped curtains in the background
Celebrities, Entertainment

Hailey Bieber Avoids Run-In With Selena Gomez, Shares “Iconic” Picture From Academy Museum Gala

marinaurman Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

27

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

Hailey Bieber has pulled back the curtain on what it’s like to attend the star-studded Academy Museum Gala.

The annual event honors the work of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, which preserves film history. It serves as a key fundraiser for the museum’s exhibitions, education initiatives, and public programs.

Hailey, who avoided an awkward run-in with Selena Gomez following her controversial comments about the actress, opted for a brown, sculpted Schiaparelli gown.

Highlights
  • Hailey Bieber shared a funny behind-the-scenes moment from the Academy Museum Gala, which took place on October 18.
  • The model wore a chocolate-colored corseted gown by luxury fashion house Schiaparelli.
  • Hailey reportedly walked the red carpet at a different time than Selena Gomez after seemingly throwing shade at her.
RELATED:

    Hailey Bieber donned a unique Schiaparelli gown for the annual Academy Museum of Motion Pictures gala

    Hailey Bieber poses in a brown strapless gown with a high slit at the Academy Museum Gala event.

    Hailey Bieber poses in a brown strapless gown with a high slit at the Academy Museum Gala event.

    Image credits: Getty/Amy Sussman

    The eye-catching dress featured a sweetheart neckline, a nude-colored corset, and a thigh-high slit adorned with crystal embellishments.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Though undeniably striking, the sculpted design proved rather uncomfortable to wear, as revealed by a photo the model shared from inside the glitzy gala. 

    Hailey Bieber in a strapless dress at the Academy Museum Gala, avoiding run-in with Selena Gomez, sharing an iconic moment.

    Hailey Bieber in a strapless dress at the Academy Museum Gala, avoiding run-in with Selena Gomez, sharing an iconic moment.

    Image credits: Instagram/haileybieber

    In the behind-the-scenes snapshot, Hailey can be seen leaning to the side, slouched in her seat instead of sitting upright. 

    “Always a beautiful night @academymuseum 🤎,” she captioned the post, despite her uncomfortable posture.

    The model couldn’t sit upright in the sculpted gown, which featured a corset

    Hailey Bieber relaxing at the Academy Museum Gala, dressed in a stylish outfit with a glowing event background.

    Hailey Bieber relaxing at the Academy Museum Gala, dressed in a stylish outfit with a glowing event background.

    Image credits: Instagram/haileybieber

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The 28-year-old posed on the red carpet alongside fellow model and best friend Kendall Jenner. Other guests included Demi Moore, Jacob Elordi, Jenna Ortega, and Viola Davis.

    But there was another A-lister Hailey was likely happy to avoid. According to Page Six, Hailey and Selena Gomez walked the red carpet at separate times.

    Selena, who attended the gala with husband Benny Blanco, was previously in an on-and-off relationship with Justin Bieber, Hailey’s husband, for eight years.

    The model avoided a potential run-in with Selena Gomez after the actress seemingly asked her followers to leave Hailey “alone”

    Hailey and Selena share another thing in common besides their relationships with the Canadian singer: they both run successful beauty brands. 

    The model was recently asked about competition in the industry during an interview with The Wall Street Journal that sparked plenty of conversation online.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Hailey, whose brand Rhode is now sold at Sephora, was asked how she felt about competing with other labels, including Selena’s Rare Beauty.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “I think there is space for everybody,” Hailey stated. “I don’t feel competitive with people that I’m not inspired by.”

    The businesswoman also said she found it “annoying” to be “pitted against other people,” something she never asked for.

    Hailey and Selena Gomez reportedly walked the red carpet at separate times

    Selena Gomez wearing a black dress with rhinestones and earrings, smiling at a formal event with a blue backdrop.

    Selena Gomez wearing a black dress with rhinestones and earrings, smiling at a formal event with a blue backdrop.

    Image credits: Getty/Taylor Hill

    “When people want to see you a certain way and they’ve made up a story about you in their minds, it’s not up to you to change that.”

    After the interview, a spokesperson for the star told Page Six that her comments weren’t aimed at Selena.

    Still, the Only Murders actress addressed Hailey’s remarks on her Instagram stories, asking people to “leave the girl alone” because “she can say whatever she wants.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    She appeared to respond to the model’s comment by adding, “Doesn’t affect my life whatsoever. It’s just about relevance not intelligence. Be kind. All brands inspire me. There is room for everyone. And hopefully we can all stop.”

    In 2023, Selena shared in her Instagram stories that Hailey had reached out to her about the online hate the model had been receiving from social media users, presumably from Selena’s fans.

    The newlywed actress said that “no one” should experience “hate or bullying,” and she doesn’t “stand for” it. 

    Other A-listers who attended the gala included Kim Kardashian, Demi Moore, Jacob Elordi, Jenna Ortega, and Viola Davis

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The speculation surrounding Hailey and Selena’s alleged feud has persisted over the years, despite both stars making public attempts to debunk claims of tension, including when they posed for a photo together at the Academy Museum gala in 2022.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Appearing on Bloomberg’s The Circuit in 2023, Hailey called the theories “vile” and “disgusting.”

    “Time and time again, I say there is no issue, and it’s so disappointing that people still behave this way over a man,” she stated.

    Hailey, who is the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin and graphic designer Kennya Deodato, married Justin Bieber in 2018. Their first child, Jack Blues, was born in August 2024.

    Hailey Bieber posing in strapless brown dress with corset at Academy Museum Gala, avoiding run-in with Selena Gomez

    Hailey Bieber posing in strapless brown dress with corset at Academy Museum Gala, avoiding run-in with Selena Gomez

    Image credits: Getty/Monica Schipper/GA

    In her interview with The Wall Street Journal, the Rhode founder opened up about motherhood, revealing that welcoming her first child awakened a “ferocity” and strength she hadn’t felt before.

    “I like who I am so much more now than I did before I had my son,” she said. “You gain this silent strength and confidence. You can’t tell me the same s**t that you could tell me before. You’re not f****ng with me after I pushed a human out of my body.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Hailey is the founder of Rhode, a beauty and skincare brand that has achieved $212 million in sales over the past year

    Hailey Bieber wearing casual jeans holding a child, avoiding run-in with Selena Gomez at Academy Museum Gala.

    Hailey Bieber wearing casual jeans holding a child, avoiding run-in with Selena Gomez at Academy Museum Gala.

    Image credits: Instagram/lilbieber

    Hailey previously told Vogue that her labor lasted 18 hours, and that giving birth was “the hardest thing” she’s ever done.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In addition to feeling stronger, having her son gave her a new perspective on the passing of time, and she now enjoys staying home more than going out with friends or attending public events.

    “I feel like time has just become so precious,” she shared. “Having kids makes you realize that.”

    Netizens shared their thoughts on Hailey Beiber’s Schiaparelli gown on social media

    Hailey Bieber posing at the Academy Museum Gala, sharing an iconic moment while avoiding run-in with Selena Gomez.

    Hailey Bieber posing at the Academy Museum Gala, sharing an iconic moment while avoiding run-in with Selena Gomez.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Hailey Bieber at the Academy Museum Gala, avoiding Selena Gomez, sharing an iconic moment in a stylish outfit.

    Hailey Bieber at the Academy Museum Gala, avoiding Selena Gomez, sharing an iconic moment in a stylish outfit.

    Text message screen showing a comment praising Hailey as iconic, related to the Academy Museum Gala.

    Text message screen showing a comment praising Hailey as iconic, related to the Academy Museum Gala.

    Hailey Bieber posing at the Academy Museum Gala, avoiding a run-in with Selena Gomez, sharing an iconic moment.

    Hailey Bieber posing at the Academy Museum Gala, avoiding a run-in with Selena Gomez, sharing an iconic moment.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Hailey Bieber posing at the Academy Museum Gala, showcasing an iconic look while avoiding a run-in with Selena Gomez.

    Hailey Bieber posing at the Academy Museum Gala, showcasing an iconic look while avoiding a run-in with Selena Gomez.

    Hailey Bieber attending Academy Museum Gala, posing confidently in a stylish outfit, avoiding run-in with Selena Gomez.

    Hailey Bieber attending Academy Museum Gala, posing confidently in a stylish outfit, avoiding run-in with Selena Gomez.

    Hailey Bieber wearing a bold dress, avoiding run-in with Selena Gomez at the Academy Museum Gala event.

    Hailey Bieber wearing a bold dress, avoiding run-in with Selena Gomez at the Academy Museum Gala event.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment about Hailey Bieber avoiding Selena Gomez, discussing their ongoing tensions and related event.

    Comment about Hailey Bieber avoiding Selena Gomez, discussing their ongoing tensions and related event.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Hailey Bieber posing elegantly at the Academy Museum Gala, avoiding run-in with Selena Gomez, sharing iconic moment.

    Hailey Bieber posing elegantly at the Academy Museum Gala, avoiding run-in with Selena Gomez, sharing iconic moment.

    Hailey Bieber at Academy Museum Gala, avoiding run-in, posing alone for an iconic picture with stylish outfit and confident expression.

    Hailey Bieber at Academy Museum Gala, avoiding run-in, posing alone for an iconic picture with stylish outfit and confident expression.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Hailey Bieber posing at Academy Museum Gala, avoiding Selena Gomez, sharing an iconic moment during the event.

    Hailey Bieber posing at Academy Museum Gala, avoiding Selena Gomez, sharing an iconic moment during the event.

    Hailey Bieber at Academy Museum Gala wearing elegant outfit, avoiding run-in with Selena Gomez, sharing iconic moment.

    Hailey Bieber at Academy Museum Gala wearing elegant outfit, avoiding run-in with Selena Gomez, sharing iconic moment.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Hailey Bieber at Academy Museum Gala, posing stylishly and avoiding run-in with Selena Gomez in a candid moment.

    Hailey Bieber at Academy Museum Gala, posing stylishly and avoiding run-in with Selena Gomez in a candid moment.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Celebrities
    justin bieber
    Vote arrow up

    27

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    1
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    27

    Open list comments

    1

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Selena's response to both Hailey and commenters' views is classy. She has no beef, people need to chill, and nobody deserves to be bullied. This is all rage bait and it. is. stupid.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Selena's response to both Hailey and commenters' views is classy. She has no beef, people need to chill, and nobody deserves to be bullied. This is all rage bait and it. is. stupid.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about Celebrities
    Homepage
    Trending
    Celebrities
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Celebrities Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT