Hailey Bieber Avoids Run-In With Selena Gomez, Shares “Iconic” Picture From Academy Museum Gala

Hailey Bieber has pulled back the curtain on what it’s like to attend the star-studded Academy Museum Gala.

The annual event honors the work of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, which preserves film history. It serves as a key fundraiser for the museum’s exhibitions, education initiatives, and public programs.

Hailey, who avoided an awkward run-in with Selena Gomez following her controversial comments about the actress, opted for a brown, sculpted Schiaparelli gown.

Hailey Bieber donned a unique Schiaparelli gown for the annual Academy Museum of Motion Pictures gala



Image credits: Getty/Amy Sussman

The eye-catching dress featured a sweetheart neckline, a nude-colored corset, and a thigh-high slit adorned with crystal embellishments.

Though undeniably striking, the sculpted design proved rather uncomfortable to wear, as revealed by a photo the model shared from inside the glitzy gala.

Image credits: Instagram/haileybieber

In the behind-the-scenes snapshot, Hailey can be seen leaning to the side, slouched in her seat instead of sitting upright.

“Always a beautiful night @academymuseum 🤎,” she captioned the post, despite her uncomfortable posture.

The model couldn’t sit upright in the sculpted gown, which featured a corset

Image credits: Instagram/haileybieber

The 28-year-old posed on the red carpet alongside fellow model and best friend Kendall Jenner. Other guests included Demi Moore, Jacob Elordi, Jenna Ortega, and Viola Davis.

But there was another A-lister Hailey was likely happy to avoid. According to Page Six, Hailey and Selena Gomez walked the red carpet at separate times.

Selena, who attended the gala with husband Benny Blanco, was previously in an on-and-off relationship with Justin Bieber, Hailey’s husband, for eight years.

The model avoided a potential run-in with Selena Gomez after the actress seemingly asked her followers to leave Hailey “alone”

Hailey Bieber at the Academy Museum Gala pic.twitter.com/j7Oxlj8J86 — Deadline (@DEADLINE) October 19, 2025

Hailey and Selena share another thing in common besides their relationships with the Canadian singer: they both run successful beauty brands.

The model was recently asked about competition in the industry during an interview with The Wall Street Journal that sparked plenty of conversation online.

Hailey, whose brand Rhode is now sold at Sephora, was asked how she felt about competing with other labels, including Selena’s Rare Beauty.

“I think there is space for everybody,” Hailey stated. “I don’t feel competitive with people that I’m not inspired by.”

The businesswoman also said she found it “annoying” to be “pitted against other people,” something she never asked for.

Hailey and Selena Gomez reportedly walked the red carpet at separate times

Selena Gomez wearing a black dress with rhinestones and earrings, smiling at a formal event with a blue backdrop.

Image credits: Getty/Taylor Hill

“When people want to see you a certain way and they’ve made up a story about you in their minds, it’s not up to you to change that.”

After the interview, a spokesperson for the star told Page Six that her comments weren’t aimed at Selena.

Still, the Only Murders actress addressed Hailey’s remarks on her Instagram stories, asking people to “leave the girl alone” because “she can say whatever she wants.”

Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez at the 2nd Annual Academy Museum Gala in LA. 📸 Tyrell Hampton pic.twitter.com/DkBG7R7y3J — Hailey Bieber Outfits (@haileysoutfits) October 16, 2022

She appeared to respond to the model’s comment by adding, “Doesn’t affect my life whatsoever. It’s just about relevance not intelligence. Be kind. All brands inspire me. There is room for everyone. And hopefully we can all stop.”

In 2023, Selena shared in her Instagram stories that Hailey had reached out to her about the online hate the model had been receiving from social media users, presumably from Selena’s fans.

The newlywed actress said that “no one” should experience “hate or bullying,” and she doesn’t “stand for” it.

Other A-listers who attended the gala included Kim Kardashian, Demi Moore, Jacob Elordi, Jenna Ortega, and Viola Davis

Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez at the 2nd Annual Academy Museum Gala in LA. 📸 Tyrell Hampton pic.twitter.com/tk5v7lRdlW — Hailey Bieber Outfits (@haileysoutfits) October 16, 2022

The speculation surrounding Hailey and Selena’s alleged feud has persisted over the years, despite both stars making public attempts to debunk claims of tension, including when they posed for a photo together at the Academy Museum gala in 2022.

Appearing on Bloomberg’s The Circuit in 2023, Hailey called the theories “vile” and “disgusting.”

“Time and time again, I say there is no issue, and it’s so disappointing that people still behave this way over a man,” she stated.

Hailey, who is the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin and graphic designer Kennya Deodato, married Justin Bieber in 2018. Their first child, Jack Blues, was born in August 2024.

Image credits: Getty/Monica Schipper/GA

In her interview with The Wall Street Journal, the Rhode founder opened up about motherhood, revealing that welcoming her first child awakened a “ferocity” and strength she hadn’t felt before.

“I like who I am so much more now than I did before I had my son,” she said. “You gain this silent strength and confidence. You can’t tell me the same s**t that you could tell me before. You’re not f****ng with me after I pushed a human out of my body.”

Hailey is the founder of Rhode, a beauty and skincare brand that has achieved $212 million in sales over the past year

Image credits: Instagram/lilbieber

Hailey previously told Vogue that her labor lasted 18 hours, and that giving birth was “the hardest thing” she’s ever done.

In addition to feeling stronger, having her son gave her a new perspective on the passing of time, and she now enjoys staying home more than going out with friends or attending public events.



“I feel like time has just become so precious,” she shared. “Having kids makes you realize that.”

Netizens shared their thoughts on Hailey Beiber’s Schiaparelli gown on social media

