The Academy Museum Gala kicked off in California, and Hollywood’s who’s-who – dressed to impress or confuse – were in attendance.

The so-called “Met Gala of the West” featured the likes of Bowen Yang, who received the Vantage Award; Penélope Cruz, honored with her Icon Award; and director Walter Salles, who was given the Luminary Award.

Bruce Springsteen, unlike the latter, not only received (a Legacy Award) but also gave a performance at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.

Also in attendance were Kim Kardashian, Naomi Watts, and Jeremy Strong, among others. Below, we will try to establish just why they were there.

Jenna Ortega

Woman wearing a metallic asymmetrical top with a long satin skirt posing on the Academy Museum Gala red carpet.

Monica Schipper/GA Report

hell-cats avatar
RM
RM
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

She really doesn't look happy. Her expression is more 'how did I let my stylist talk me into wearing this?'

    #2

    Demi Moore

    Woman in a burgundy gown with long dark hair posing at the 2025 Academy Museum Gala red carpet must-see looks.

    Amy Sussman Report

    #3

    Ava Duverna

    Woman in a black gown with a bold red collar posing on the red carpet at the 2025 Academy Museum Gala event.

    John Shearer Report

    #4

    Eva Longoria

    Woman in a sparkling pink gown posing on the red carpet showcasing must-see looks from the 2025 Academy Museum Gala.

    Frazer Harrison Report

    #5

    Laura Harrier

    Woman in black sequined gown with cutout detail posing at Academy Museum Gala red carpet event.

    Amy Sussman Report

    #6

    Viola Davis

    Elegant woman in a blue feathered gown posing at the 2025 Academy Museum Gala red carpet event.

    Amy Sussman Report

    #7

    Zoey Deutch

    Woman wearing a red ball gown on the 2025 Academy Museum Gala red carpet showcasing must-see looks.

    Amy Sussman Report

    hell-cats avatar
    RM
    RM
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Now this one, I really like! She looks great in it.

    #8

    Mikey Madison

    Young woman wearing a sheer silver lace gown with puffed sleeves at the 2025 Academy Museum Gala red carpet event.

    Amy Sussman Report

    r_oksanen avatar
    Ronja Oksanen
    Ronja Oksanen
    Community Member
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Who would've guessed, a see thru gown! 🤦🏼‍♀️🤦🏼‍♀️😒

    #9

    Rachel Zegler

    Woman in a strapless pink gown and matching gloves posing on the red carpet at the 2025 Academy Museum Gala event.

    Gilbert Flores Report

    biljanamalesevic avatar
    Bilja M
    Bilja M
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Makes her look short. It should be longer dress. Color is wrong for her too.

    #10

    Jeremy Strong

    Man in a red suit and sunglasses posing on the red carpet at the 2025 Academy Museum Gala fashion event.

    Jeremy Strong showed up to the event in a bright red suit within knife point pleats. 

    It cannot be denied that it was a bold choice, that arrests the eye of the casual onlooker and may cause the feeling one gets right before they cry.

    The Concession alum knows that feeling too, and came prepared for the wardrobe’s brilliance. 

    As seen in the photo, he brought dark glasses.

    We do not know the inspiration behind the look, who made the shirt, or where the hard-sole black shoes came from.

    Only that it was compiled by Loro Piana.

    Amy Sussman Report

    #11

    Anna Kendrick

    Woman in a black strapless dress with gold floral patterns posing at the Academy Museum Gala red carpet event.

    Stefanie Keenan/Oscars Report

    #12

    Zoë Kravitz

    Model in a brown ruffled gown posing on the red carpet of the 2025 Academy Museum Gala fashion event.

    Zoë Kravitz rocked up at the event in a voluminous dress the color of decaying leaves at the bottom of a stagnant body of water or as the Daily Mail wrote:

    She “hid her fantastic figure in so many ruffles and puffed fabrics that she was totally overwhelmed by her dress.”

    Said dress was produced by Saint Laurent and really reminiscent of the proverbial missing curtains.

    Amy Sussman Report

    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'd like to see this from a different angle. Hard to judge.

    #13

    Charli Xcx

    Woman in a black leather ball gown with lace detailing posing on the Academy Museum Gala red carpet fashion event.

    Amy Sussman Report

    #14

    Kate Hudson

    Woman in a pale yellow strapless gown posing on the 2025 Academy Museum Gala red carpet with elegant jewelry and black heels.

    Frazer Harrison Report

    #15

    Laura Dern

    Woman in a white gown with feather details posing on the 2025 Academy Museum Gala red carpet showing must-see looks

    Amy Sussman Report

    #16

    Grace Van Patten

    Blonde woman in sheer black dress with feathered hem posing on the 2025 Academy Museum Gala red carpet.

    Emma McIntyre/Oscars Report

    #17

    Kim Kardashian

    Model on red carpet wearing a full face veil, nude gown, and elaborate jeweled necklace at the 2025 Academy Museum Gala.

    Kim Kardashian was present, dressed by Maison Margiela. She opted for the skin-colored gown with a very strange-looking corset.

    She topped it off with a heavy-looking spinel gemstone necklace and rings to match.

    And then she gave her face the brown paper bag treatment.

    So we’re here wondering: did she forget to do her makeup or get fashion tips from Ye?

    Was it even her, or are we just going to have to take Getty at their word?

    Also, the Louvre in Paris was just robbed and jewels went missing…

    We are not accusing anyone, but there she was at a(nother) museum, with (a lot of) jewelry and a mask covering her face.

    Amy Sussman Report

    wookiee74 avatar
    Chewie Baron
    Chewie Baron
    Community Member
    Premium     2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It’s a hit because we can’t see her face. Win win for me!

    #18

    Chase Infiniti

    Woman in a strapless teal gown posing elegantly showcasing must-see looks at the 2025 Academy Museum Gala red carpet event

    Taylor Hill Report

    duncancmccann avatar
    Panda McPandaface
    Panda McPandaface
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Beautifully made and fits her perfectly, the colour is OK but personally I'd have chosen something a little stronger.

    #19

    Tessa Thompson

    Woman in a yellow floral strapless dress posing at the 2025 Academy Museum Gala red carpet event.

    Amy Sussman Report

    #20

    Da'vine Joy Randolph

    Fashion-forward look at the 2025 Academy Museum Gala red carpet featuring a white dramatic ruffled gown.

    Frazer Harrison Report

    hell-cats avatar
    RM
    RM
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Without the giant shower scrub/loofah around the middle, it would look nice.

    #21

    Hailey Bieber

    Fashion icon on the 2025 Academy Museum Gala red carpet wearing a brown strapless dress with a high slit and beige corset.

    Frazer Harrison Report

    #22

    Olivia Rodrigo

    Woman wearing a black and white gown posing on the red carpet at the 2025 Academy Museum Gala must-see look.

    Emma McIntyre/Oscars Report

    fuhleeheece_1 avatar
    Fuhleeheece
    Fuhleeheece
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh, no! Her skirt has come off the corset and is sliding down! Quick, someone get her a pair of suspenders!

    #23

    Joey King

    Woman in a black cutout gown posing on the 2025 Academy Museum Gala red carpet with a blue curtain backdrop.

    John Shearer Report

    #24

    Michelle Monaghan

    Woman in a detailed lavender gown with floral appliques and puff sleeves on the Academy Museum Gala red carpet.

    Michelle Monaghan actress went in the direction of fairy tale land maybe trying to show disney what they missed casting Gal Gadot as the evil Queen in Snow White.

    The dress that was described as being inspired by “giant floral floats” came from Carolina Herrera’s 2025/2026 Spring Collection.

    And aptly so, because so floral was it that it looked like it should have come with antihistamines lest the wearer succumb to a full-on pollen allergy paroxysm. Maybe it did; we noticed it has pockets.

    The Kiss Kiss Bang Bang alum rounded off the look with conservative jewelry from Tiffany & Co

    Amy Sussman Report

    #25

    Addison Rae

    Blonde woman in a silver sequin gown posing on the 2025 Academy Museum Gala red carpet in an elegant setting

    Monica Schipper/GA Report

    #26

    Olivia Wilde

    Woman wearing a sleek black gown and gold bracelets posing on the 2025 Academy Museum Gala red carpet.

    John Shearer Report

    #27

    Cara Delevingne

    Woman in a shimmering silver gown with floral back details posing on the 2025 Academy Museum Gala red carpet.

    Cara Delevingne’s outfit speaks to an apparent theme of half-ways (halfway classy and halfway “what on earth is that thing?”) seen at the Academy Museum Gala.

    She sported a glitzy number that was classy yet sensible enough to pass on any debutante. It was above the waistline that the trouble started.

    We assume that the front did not have much to offer (by her standards), and so she turned her back to the camera.

    Photographers snapped her looking over her shoulder to make sure they were getting what she wanted from them too—which was likely what appeared to be a representation of forest fungi crisscrossing her back and a rose-like appendage behind her neck.

    She completed the look by Tamara Ralph with towering heels and Chopard jewelry.

    Gilbert Flores Report

    #28

    Zoe Saldaña

    Woman in elegant black halter gown posing on the 2025 Academy Museum Gala red carpet showcasing must-see looks.

    Amy Sussman Report

    She “hid her fantastic figure in so many ruffles and puffed fabrics that she was totally overwhelmed by her dress.”

    Said dress Saint Laurent and really reminiscent of the proverbial missing curtains.

    John Shearer Report

    feliciacahoon avatar
    Bi.Felicia
    Bi.Felicia
    Community Member
    Premium     58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is Zoe Saldaña like the title says, not Zoë Kravitz.

    #29

    Maude Apatow

    Elegant woman in a strapless yellow gown with black stripes posing at the 2025 Academy Museum Gala red carpet event

    Maude Apatow’s garb ticked all the boxes of a gown for a glitzy event like the “Met Gala of the West.”

    Its cut fits the conventional hourglass without getting too gaudy in the strings, frills or puffs department.

    But to say that it was mesmerizing would be an understatement. There are scientific studies declaring what Prada did on the Euphoria actress’s dress a Spiral Motion Illusion in which viewers could become overwhelmed and anxious.

    Fortunately there were no casualties reported.

    The actress rounded off her look with earrings and a necklace by Cartier.

    Amy Sussman Report

    #30

    Logan Lerman

    Man wearing shiny burgundy shirt and matching pants posing on the Academy Museum Gala red carpet fashion event.

    Amy Sussman Report

    #31

    Taylour Paige

    Model wearing a sheer black lace gown on the red carpet at the 2025 Academy Museum Gala fashion event.

    Taylour Paige showed up at the event wearing a lace. The bodice part took on the appearance of a Cold War era bikini. But it may have been a separate garment from the outfit's bra—its all very confusing.

    Then around the Zola actresses neck was a floral thing, matching in color that may or may not have been intended as a bow, or necklace.

    The outfit has what appeared to be bolts of black lace that appear redundant in its function (as a supposed garment) of covering the body and leaves little at the mercy of the imagination.

    Sources say the garment was from Balenciaga’s Spring/Summer 2008 ready-to-wear collection.

    John Shearer Report

    #32

    Naomi Watts

    Woman in a pale blue feathered dress posing on the carpet showcasing must-see looks from the 2025 Academy Museum Gala red carpet.

    We think Naomi Watts’ smile when she posed for the photo matched her outfit. 

    But we are also wondering if Doctor Hoffman’s “Bicycle Day” experiment would have rendered the image Watts cast at the Academy Museum Gala, had he not climbed on his two wheeler after dosing lysergic acid diethylamide, and instead explored the broom cupboard and stared at the mop.

    Getty Images credits the long flowing plain one piece that is visually safe (until it gets to a place below the knees) to Balenciaga

    We credit said area below the knees to a magical contraption out of the movie Avatar.

    Also Watts’ pose makes it terribly difficult to take the image seriously.

    Amy Sussman Report

    #33

    Greta Lee

    Elegant woman wearing a black lace and satin gown at the Academy Museum Gala red carpet, showcasing must-see looks.

    Greta Lee

Elegant woman wearing a black lace and satin gown at the Academy Museum Gala red carpet, showcasing must-see looks.

Monica Schipper/GA Report

    She was snapped amid-stride in what may have been a two-piece garment in which the top and bottom sections appeared interchangeable.

    It came with two trailing black bows and bouquets of white flowers just below her middle.

    She tied off the flowing white Dior ensemble with black suede heels matching her hair and De Beers jewelry.

    Monica Schipper/GA Report

    #34

    Renate Reinsve

    Woman in a silver and black gown posing on the red carpet at the 2025 Academy Museum Gala showcasing must-see looks.

    Amy Sussman Report

    #35

    Rebecca Hall

    Actress in a monochrome abstract bodysuit and black skirt posing on the 2025 Academy Museum Gala red carpet.

    Amy Sussman Report

    #36

    Monica Barbaro

    Woman in a white dress with floral details posing on the 2025 Academy Museum Gala red carpet for must-see looks.

    A Complete Unknown actress, Monica Barbaro, showed face (and a lot of linen) at the Academy Museum Gala.

    She was snapped amid-stride in what may have been a two-piece garment in which the top and bottom sections appeared interchangeable.

    It came with two trailing black bows and bouquets of white flowers just below her middle.

    She tied off the flowing white Dior ensemble with black suede heels matching her hair and De Beers jewelry.

    Stefanie Keenan/Oscars Report

    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Invented in the 1960s and called a "bumbleshoot".Still just as hideous.

    #37

    Christina Ricci

    Woman in a black off-shoulder dress and beige heels posing on the red carpet at the 2025 Academy Museum Gala must-see looks.

    Amy Sussman Report

    feliciacahoon avatar
    Bi.Felicia
    Bi.Felicia
    Community Member
    Premium     56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's almost like she forgot to bring the appropriate shoes for this outfit and was stuck wearing the only pair she had with her.

    #38

    Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Actress in a black gown with puffed sleeves posing on the 2025 Academy Museum Gala red carpet must-see looks.

    John Shearer Report

    feliciacahoon avatar
    Bi.Felicia
    Bi.Felicia
    Community Member
    Premium     53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It looks like they took one of those hats from Disney world, that looks like Mickey Mouse's ears and just stretched it out into that garment they're calling a dress.

    #39

    Kristen Wiig

    Woman posing in a layered red skirt and white blouse showcasing must-see looks from the 2025 Academy Museum Gala red carpet.

    Gilbert Flores Report

    #40

    Elle Fanning

    Woman wearing a pink top and bright red feathered skirt at the 2025 Academy Museum Gala red carpet event.

    Elle Fanning went classy with her power bun and plain, swanky pastel pink dress-type-thingy.

    We believe it was a full dress until James Patrick “Sulley” Sullivan’s little crimson-colored cousin, whom she may or may not have taken with her as a date to the event that night, got hungry and ate the front of her dress.

    The photo shows the little “scarer” still cowering between her legs, likely camera shy.

    An alternative explanation is that the red fluffy thing adorning her front is actually part of her outfit, and if one were to strain one’s imagination really hard, one could think that it was something designed by a fashion house like Balenciaga.

    But fact is sometimes stranger than fiction, and to go with the jewelry from Cartier, the dress is actually a Balenciaga contrivance.

    Frazer Harrison Report

