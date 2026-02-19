ADVERTISEMENT

Hailey Bieber revealed that her baby boy can now sing the chorus of what is arguably his father’s catchiest song.

The model and Justin Bieber tied the knot in 2018 after several years of an on-and-off relationship. In August 2024, the couple welcomed their first child, Jack Blues.

“They’re both overjoyed. The baby is such a miracle,” a source told People at the time. “He’s adorable and doing well. Hailey’s doing well, too.”



Hailey Bieber has shared her son’s first words and his favorite song by his famous father, Justin

Hailey Bieber posing in a shimmering yellow outfit, linked to pathological liar claims about her toddler son.

The pregnancy was “something that they very much wished and prayed for,” the source added.

While the parents protect Jack Blues’ privacy and never show his face on social media, Hailey shared a sweet milestone about her little one’s first words on Jake Shane’s Therapuss podcast.

“Does he ever listen to Justin’s music?” the host asked.

“Yes, he does. He’s been saying, ‘Baby oh, Baby oh, Baby oh,’” the 29-year-old mom revealed. “Literally in the last two days. That is so crazy.”

Hailey Bieber smiling while holding her toddler son, highlighting a pathological liar claim met with public skepticism.

Justin Bieber, now 31 years old, released his chart-topping single Baby in 2010, when he was 15.

The previous year, he had met his future wife after being introduced backstage at the Today show by Hailey’s dad, actor Stephen Baldwin.

“That’s so precious! Can’t wait to see the lil’ Biebs in action,” one fan gushed.

“The way Hailey’s face lights up talking about Jack singing Baby is everything,” commented another.

Hailey and Justin welcomed their first child, a son named Jack Blues, in 2024

Toddler sitting on grass wearing a hoodie with a printed image, related to pathological liar and Hailey Bieber's son claim.

“Starting them young — sounds like Bieber Jr. is already a mini pop star in the making,” a separate viewer wrote, while a fourth simply said, “Time flies.”

Others questioned Hailey’s story that Jack Blues was singing his father’s hit. “Such a miracle for a 1.5 year old child to sing songs. Giiirrrlll he barely speaks,” one critic said.

“There’s no way he’s singing a song already. She is such a pathological liar,” echoed another.



Hailey Bieber speaking into a microphone, seated casually in a cozy room with plants and decorative stone wall background.

Social media post calling Hailey Bieber a pathological liar about her toddler son's singing ability.

Screenshot of a tweet humorously commenting on lack of knowledge about child development related to pathological liar claims.

Many others explained that the little one was just repeating the same word over and over, not singing the full song. “My nephew is younger than him and he loves this one song and whenever we play it keeps repeating a word obviously not the whole song.”

“Same age as my nephew and he really does mimic songs,” another fan shared.

ADVERTISEMENT

First words occur at different times for each child, and each will progress at their own pace. As a general guideline, a baby might say their first few words close to their first birthday. They will then expand their vocabulary in their second year.



Hailey revealed that, like many people in the 2010s, Jack also can’t get Baby out of his head

Hailey Bieber posing in a sequin top and jeans, amid discussions of pathological liar claims about her toddler son.

Tweet criticizing claim about toddler son, calling Hailey Bieber a pathological liar amid skepticism on child development.

Another topic of conversation that seems to attract Jack Blues’ attention is basketball.

“He says ‘basketball’ all the time,” Hailey said. “I went to get him up from his nap today, and he was like ‘basketball.’ It’s insane. So funny.”

The baby has also learned one of the core magic words, both in verbal language and sign language.

Toddler son crawling on a floor with blue abstract light patterns, relating to pathological liar claim skepticism.

Screenshot of a social media reply expressing disbelief and emotion related to a pathological liar claim about a toddler son.

“He also just started saying ‘Please.’ He knew how to sign ‘Please’ for a really long time. So if I would say, ‘Hey, say please,’ he would go this, as ‘Please.’” Hailey explained, acting out the sign language gesture.

In addition to singing Justin’s song, Jack Blues channeled his famous father when he dressed up as him for Halloween.

Last October, Hailey posted a photo of her son with his back facing the camera, wearing Justin’s white and purple outfit from his My World tour, which he did as a teenager.

Hailey said her son is showing an interest in sports and has learned sign language

Hailey Bieber in sunglasses and leather jacket holding toddler son, capturing a mirror selfie in an elevator.

Tweet discussing skepticism about a toddler son’s behavior related to pathological liar claims.

Tweet screenshot of Sammy Dillon defending Hailey Bieber's toddler son, mentioning singing along to K-pop and demon hunters.

The Rhode founder revealed that she would like to have more children in the future, though she’s in “no rush” to become pregnant again.

“Maybe I’ll have four more. Maybe I’ll have three. I don’t know, I really don’t know. I’m just taking it one day at a time,” she said on the podcast.

The Rhode founder doesn’t rule out the possibility of having four more children

Toddler boy wearing a white knit hat riding a tricycle, illustrating the theme of pathological liar claims about a young child.

Asked what surprised her about motherhood, the first-time mom said she’s more relaxed than she thought she would be.

“It is so fun. I always knew I wanted kids, I always wanted to be a mom. And then when it happens, you never know what to expect and you don’t know what it’s going to be like. And it honestly it’s so much fun.”

In an interview with Vogue published last year, the beauty mogul opened up about the constant speculation surrounding her marriage to the Canadian singer.



She recalled being affected by reports claiming that she and Justin were going through a marital crisis shortly after welcoming Jack Blues.

“Being postpartum is the most sensitive time I’ve ever gone through in my life, and learning a new version of myself is very difficult,” she told the magazine at the time.

“And to be doing that all the while going on the internet every day and people being like, ‘They’re getting divorced’ and ‘They’re this’ and ‘They’re not happy,’ it is such a mindf**k. I cannot even begin to explain it. It’s a crazy life to live.”



A tweet discussing skepticism about calling a toddler a pathological liar, mentioning toddlers mimicking songs.

“I promise you a 1.5-year-old can say, ‘Baby, oh.’ He’s not rapping Kendrick Lamar,” one person quipped



Tweet discussing skepticism about Hailey Bieber's claim involving her toddler son and the term pathological liar.

Screenshot of a social media reply discussing a claim involving a pathological liar and skepticism about a toddler son.

Twitter reply questioning claims about toddler speech, related to skepticism over pathological liar accusations.

Tweet reply expressing emotional plea to leave Hailey Bieber alone amid pathological liar claims about toddler son.

Tweet discussing skepticism around Hailey Bieber's claim about her toddler son's singing, linked to pathological liar debate.

Screenshot of a tweet debating Hailey Bieber's claim about her toddler son, highlighting skepticism and accusations of pathological lying.

Twitter user commenting on Hailey Bieber’s claim about her toddler son, with skepticism about the pathological liar label.

Tweet discussing skepticism about Hailey Bieber's claim concerning her toddler son and pathological liar label.

Tweet on social media expressing skepticism and calling someone a pathological liar in a brief comment.

Tweet discussing skepticism about Hailey Bieber’s claim related to her toddler son and labeling it pathological liar behavior.

Screenshot of a tweet defending a toddler son and mentioning harassment related to a pathological liar claim.

Tweet screenshot showing a user questioning Hailey Bieber’s claim about her toddler son singing Justin Bieber songs, met with skepticism.

Tweet expressing skepticism about toddler son’s abilities related to Hailey Bieber’s pathological liar claim.

Tweet screenshot showing skepticism about Hailey Bieber’s toddler son claim, highlighting pathological liar accusation online.

Screenshot of a tweet expressing skepticism about a pathological liar claim involving a toddler son.

Pathological liar tweet criticizing mother's day message, showing skepticism and humorous take on relationships.

