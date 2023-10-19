 Guy Annoyed Parents From Less Affluent Neighborhoods Come Trick-Or-Treating To His Home | Bored Panda
Guy Annoyed Parents From Less Affluent Neighborhoods Come Trick-Or-Treating To His Home
32points
Halloween

Guy Annoyed Parents From Less Affluent Neighborhoods Come Trick-Or-Treating To His Home

Agne Steponaityte and
Justinas Keturka
What do you think rich people give trick-or-treaters on Halloween? Their old iPhones? High quality Belgian pralines? Fancy bakery-grade pastries? Or, the dream of every single kid knocking on doors on Halloween, king size candy bars? Oh, it’s almost too much to even consider this!

Trick-or-treating in rich people neighborhoods is almost legendary. Shows even have Halloween episodes dedicated to this. So, no wonder many children are wanting to try their luck doing this themselves. But how do “rich” people feel about this?

You might think, hey, Halloween is all about sharing and scaring so if both of those things are being done, it’s all fine. However, that is not always the case.

The man in this story feels a little off about all sorts of kids invading his neighborhood. Is that a fair judgement? Or is it a bit of a jerk thing to say? See how people reacted to his rant on the Am I the [Jerk] subreddit.

We all dream of getting a full-sized candy bar on Halloween. But how far would you go to get one?

Image credits: Charles Parker (not the actual photo)

The man in this story thinks that some parents are going a bit too far. That’s both in a literal and metaphorical sense

Image credits: voronaman111 (not the actual photo)

Image credits: HalloweenA**hole

This might not be an uncommon complaint

The author is not the first person to complain about trick-or-treaters “invading” rich neighborhoods. Back in 2014, a Dear Prudence letter with a similar sentiment caused so much outrage, it went viral. In it, a woman that lives on a “modest” street in one of the wealthiest neighborhoods in the US complained about kids from “less fortunate areas” coming in to trick-or-treat there. She felt it was “inappropriate.”

Prudence’s answer was quite on point and applauded by many who wrote countless opinion pieces about the matter later on. “Your whine makes me kind of wish that people from the actual poor side of town come this year not with scary costumes but with real pitchforks,” the response read. “Stop being callous and miserly and go to Costco, you cheapskate, and get enough candy to fill the bags of the kids who come one day a year to marvel at how the 1 percent live.”

Image credits: Haley Phelps (not the actual photo)

Majority of people, though, are more than excited about giving out candy to all

While one shouldn’t expect that going to a rich neighborhood will result in a bucket of full-sized candy bars, know that not everyone is as grumpy and cheap as the author of this story. Many recall their experiences of living in well-off neighborhoods and getting excited about a chance to mingle in such big crowds.

“I loved it!” shared Lisa Schmeister, a professional who used to live in a “nice” neighborhood, when talking to Romper, “There are few things as purely joyful than sitting on the front lawn with a cocktail, a spooky playlist on repeat in the background, dropping a handful of Snickers bars in a little kid’s bag and asking the parents if they want some candy, too.”

Houston-based Monica Gri agrees: “It’s so much fun to see the kids’ eyes light up at the bowls of candy, and to see all walks of life come together for one night of safe, innocent fun. Due to my experience growing up, Halloween has always been one of my favorite days of the year.”

So, if you’re feeling generous and you can afford to splurge, get a few extra bags of candy this Halloween. Better yet, get some full-sized bars. You will definitely make someone’s night a tad more magical.

Image credits: Charles Parker (not the actual photo)

A lot of people were upset by this post and gave the author a one-way ticket straight to Jerk-town

There were some, however, who also saw the author’s point of view

 

Popular on Bored Panda
Share your thoughts
Add photo comments
POST
hannahtaylor_2 avatar
DarkViolet
DarkViolet
Community Member
4 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wow. I thought OP was bad enough, but the NTAers are worse. "Lice-infested kids"?! "Driving around like beggars"?! "Sense of entitlement"?! How to tell the world that you're a bigoted snob without saying you're a bigoted snob.

Vote comment up
14
14points
Vote comment down
reply
de-snoekies avatar
Alexandra
Alexandra
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Honestly, I don't get it. It smacks of apartheid: candy only for neighborhood children. Exaggerated perhaps. Still, my mother taught me that with privilege comes increased responsibility towards those who are less well-off. What's the big deal about sharing a tiny bit of your good fortune with others who have none? However that is, the underlying sentiment of OP's position is a very troubling one.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
renske-de-jonge avatar
Rj
Rj
Community Member
35 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Who wants kids begging for candy at their door? As a kid we'd pluck flowers to get candy from my friend's neighbour. First she was sweet and said thanks and gave us candy. Next time hm okay then. Third time she just didn't open and let her dog go after us LOL.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
Load More Comments
