90 Appalling Vintage Recipes Better Not To Be Repeated Nowadays (New Pics)
Nowadays, the online world is brimming with mouth-watering pictures of delicious food. However, chances are that if we had the internet, let's say, a hundred years ago, the situation would be very different. Anyone with an old recipe book on hand can attest that some of them there are somewhat bizarre; banana salmon salad, for instance, or a “beehive” made from liver.
These are just a couple examples of horrifying old-school dishes shared by the Facebook group, appropriately titled “Disgusting Vintage Recipes”. With nearly 6k members, it is, in their own words, “a group where people look at disgusting vintage recipes”, and their posts surely live up to the description. Scroll down to find some of them below and see for yourself.
No Recipe Here But I’m Sure We Can All Use Our Imagination. Lettuce Pray
Shoes Or Fish?
Make Sure You Set A Place For All Of Us
Squab Dressed As Toads
Squab already sounds so unappealing, then you dress it as a toad?
Swiss Broccoli Custard (The Amana Guide To Great Cooking With A Microwave Oven, 1975)
Fruit-Salad Linguine (Better Homes And Gardens Pasta, 1983)
Ham And Vegetable Mold
I Surprised My Husband With Ring Around The Tuna. A 1960s Recipe From The Joys Of Jello Cookbook
Includes lime jello, salt, vinegar, grated onion, celery, Spanish olives, and tuna fish. I garnished it with some kale and more tuna and topped with a cherry tomato. I had to photograph and video his reaction. He did not care for it. I tasted it too. It’s not as horrible or terrifying as I thought it might be. It wasn’t super delicious but it was strangely not awful either don’t fret - he had a normal dinner and I made a peace offering after with some homehomemade made pina colada cupcakes. He did have to sniff them to make sure it wasn’t mayonnaise instead of frosting though. Trust issues I guess
The Kiwi Slices Are A Nice Touch
Bologna Cake
Just The Sanka, Please?
The Look On It's Face Though!
Chicken Huggin’ Sausage Surprise
Looks Like Hurled Cat Food
Salmon Pie (Best Foods Real Mayonnaise Ad, 1976)
It’s Looking At Us, Whatever It Is
Giant Burger For Memorial Day!
"Luxury Margarine"
I Can't Even Imagine How This Would Taste!
A Classic - Florrie Paul’s Liver Beehive
Last Evening We Had A Ham Dinner So I Decided What Better Way To Use Some Leftovers Than As An Aspic?
Sure enough a jellied egg and ham mold was in my New Joys Of Jello recipe book! How could I pass that up?! And it’s a “salad for the slim life” to boot! I made a few tweaks - peas instead of celery and plain gelatin instead of lemon. It’s what I had on hand. I also made the portion significantly smaller because I wasn’t sure how edible this concoction was going to be. Sadly it was quite awful, even for me. I could stomach the ring around the tuna, but this one was pretty horrendous . Nightmare fuel even. My husband flat out refused to even taste it for a while, looking at his plate with utter and sheer horror…but seeing my death glare he knew he had no choice and woefully resigned to trying a bite. His photos speak volumes. Bon a petit and enjoy
You can’t tell us all of THAT and not give your husband’s opinion on the taste/texture! :O
When The Goal Is Never To Have Guests Again
Funny Face Hamburgers 1968
Behold, This Is As Awful Tasting As It Looks
For the life of me, I can’t think of any savoury ingredient that is that shade of pink.
Bratwurst Torte With Mustard Sauce
I Hardly Know Where To Start With This.....thing. What The Hell Am I Looking At Here?
I'm worried about what's going to happen when those things inside hatch.
1978 Portuguese Mashed Potato And Sausage. Ordinary Fare Done With Flare!
Hey, it's just sausages and mash. Something to jazz it up for the kids. I'd have a few of them mystery bags myself.
Calico Slaw (Let's Get Ready For Memorial Day!)
2 Packages Of Unflavored Gelatin 2 Cups Of Hot Tomato Juice 1/4 Cup Cold Tomato Juice 1/4 Cup Water 1 Lemon, Juiced And Grated Rind 1 Tsp. Onion Salt 1 Cup Mayonnaise 3 Cups Shredded Cabbage 1 Cup Diced Celery 1/4 Cup Diced Green Pepper 1/4 Cup Diced Pimento
I Told My Husband I Had Another Vintage Surprise For Him. He Turned To Our Son And Said “Am I Doomed?” And Right Away My Son Said “Yes!”
I present to you the tomato relish ring from a vintage miracle whip advertisement. My husband took forever to take a bite. He was quite reluctant. And he hated it. He just kept saying “no” and “that’s just not right” over and over again. He tried it alone and then tried it with a bite of miracle whip and lettuce. Still a no from him. He gladly ate the deviled eggs though. And not to worry this wasn’t his dinner and he is always well fed. Even got a slice of pie after dinner. As for me, I didn’t find it awful when eaten with the miracle whip and lettuce. It’s like a thick tomato and the bites of sweet pickle inside were good. It wasn’t horrible. I am assuming this was eaten in small doses with lettuce. But who knows. Enjoy. Also I had to wear this new to me dress to go along with it
Todays Vintage Recipe - Party Potato Salad By Hellmann's. You Make Your Own Potato Salad, Set It In A Mold To Shape..and Then Make A Mayo “ Luscious Glaze” To Coat It
Craig had no idea what I presented to him. He was super dramatic and acted like it was the worst thing ever. Once he realized what was really in it he confessed it wasn’t that bad. I knew the potato salad was going to be good but wasn’t sure about the rest. Once you get past the texture of the glaze it’s really not that bad 🙂
Judy Latham, Do Your Children Still Talk To You?
I'll Continue To Repost Some Classics Here And There For The Newbies
Mmm, Vomit Loaf
That Is So Utterly Repulsive Looking
“Jeeves. I’m Feeling Snackish. Fetch Me Something Gentlemanly.” “Certainly Sir. I Shall Prepare You A Gentleman’s Cake.” “Ah Jeeves. You Have Outdone Yourself My Man! You Remembered All My Favourite Garnishes!”
Peas Anybody? Well, As Long As They're Not Touching Those... Um... And What's On The Carrots?
Ahhhh Pompano Chapulepe. But What Is That In English?
Pickles, Olives, And Walnuts
From The "British Weight Watchers Cookery Book" Which, Although There Aren't Many Pictures, This One Has The Blandest Stuff In It
This works well as a Weight Watchers meal. You make it, look at it, and think 'no, i am NOT eating that'.
Too Much Egg, Not Enough Veal
“Pleaaaaassssseeee Play Chess With Me Billy! I’ll Let You Win This Time.”. Jellied Ham Chessboard
I Love Corn, But This Seems A Bit Much
One More Before Bed... Corn Bologna Boats!
Tuna Salad De Luxe. Go On! You Know You Wanna Yum It Up!
Milk Bok Bok Garnished With Tres Oh-La-La Banana!
Probably from the same cookbook: Milk steak boiled over hard with a side of raw jelly beans.
Won’t You Please Help Yourself To A Sardine Bun?
A Nice Cold Beer Goes A Treat With Anything Given The Aspic Treatment
What? Who? How? When? Where Am I!?!
Found It! An Old Picture With A "Loaf"
I've been wondering what to do with all those lovely, fresh lawn clippings.