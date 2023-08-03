Nowadays, the online world is brimming with mouth-watering pictures of delicious food. However, chances are that if we had the internet, let's say, a hundred years ago, the situation would be very different. Anyone with an old recipe book on hand can attest that some of them there are somewhat bizarre; banana salmon salad, for instance, or a “beehive” made from liver.

These are just a couple examples of horrifying old-school dishes shared by the Facebook group, appropriately titled “Disgusting Vintage Recipes”. With nearly 6k members, it is, in their own words, “a group where people look at disgusting vintage recipes”, and their posts surely live up to the description. Scroll down to find some of them below and see for yourself.

#1

No Recipe Here But I’m Sure We Can All Use Our Imagination. Lettuce Pray

No Recipe Here But I'm Sure We Can All Use Our Imagination. Lettuce Pray

Gail McLean Report

Alexia
Alexia
Lettuce pray. Ramen.

#2

Shoes Or Fish?

Shoes Or Fish?

Allen Eagles Report

Little My
Little My
Oh my! I’d rather eat a shoe, 100%

#3

Make Sure You Set A Place For All Of Us

Make Sure You Set A Place For All Of Us

Gail McLean Report

Elsker
Elsker
Was curious, since miracle whip is new to me, so i read this article, but never mind, this sounds like a real monstrosity! I'll go on and pretend i was never here

#4

Squab Dressed As Toads

Squab Dressed As Toads

Samuel Brown Report

HungryPanda
HungryPanda
Squab already sounds so unappealing, then you dress it as a toad?

#5

Swiss Broccoli Custard (The Amana Guide To Great Cooking With A Microwave Oven, 1975)

Swiss Broccoli Custard (The Amana Guide To Great Cooking With A Microwave Oven, 1975)

Rivers Peterson Report

moggie63
moggie63
No problem, savoury custard is a thing. For instance, quiche is a savoury egg custard.

#6

Fruit-Salad Linguine (Better Homes And Gardens Pasta, 1983)

Fruit-Salad Linguine (Better Homes And Gardens Pasta, 1983)

Rivers Peterson Report

HungryPanda
HungryPanda
I stopped at "fruit salad"

#7

Ham And Vegetable Mold

Ham And Vegetable Mold

Samuel Brown Report

Alexia
Alexia
I'd definitely try this

#8

I Surprised My Husband With Ring Around The Tuna. A 1960s Recipe From The Joys Of Jello Cookbook

I Surprised My Husband With Ring Around The Tuna. A 1960s Recipe From The Joys Of Jello Cookbook

Includes lime jello, salt, vinegar, grated onion, celery, Spanish olives, and tuna fish. I garnished it with some kale and more tuna and topped with a cherry tomato. I had to photograph and video his reaction. He did not care for it. I tasted it too. It’s not as horrible or terrifying as I thought it might be. It wasn’t super delicious but it was strangely not awful either don’t fret - he had a normal dinner and I made a peace offering after with some homehomemade made pina colada cupcakes. He did have to sniff them to make sure it wasn’t mayonnaise instead of frosting though. Trust issues I guess

Jennifer Kline Report

#9

The Kiwi Slices Are A Nice Touch

The Kiwi Slices Are A Nice Touch

Gail McLean Report

Lisa T
Lisa T
Community Member
What is that grey stuff at the top??

#10

Gross Vintage Food Recipes

Gross Vintage Food Recipes

Samuel Brown Report

Lisa T
Lisa T
Community Member
Awwww, he has a beard and a little crown

#11

Bologna Cake

Bologna Cake

Samuel Brown Report

moggie63
moggie63
Community Member
Just looks like ham and 2 different cheeses to me, I'd be fine with it.

#12

Just The Sanka, Please?

Just The Sanka, Please?

Barbara Camacho Report

#13

The Look On It's Face Though!

The Look On It's Face Though!

Georgia Bailey Report

Hippopotamuses
Hippopotamuses
Community Member
Same look as on as mine, when I saw this abomination.

#14

Chicken Huggin’ Sausage Surprise

Chicken Huggin' Sausage Surprise

Mira Zacchaeus Report

HungryPanda
HungryPanda
Community Member
The classic turducken wrapped in sausages.

#15

Looks Like Hurled Cat Food

Looks Like Hurled Cat Food

Allen Eagles Report

Phoenix
Phoenix
Community Member
This is definitely hurled cat food. There is no other logical explanation.

#16

Salmon Pie (Best Foods Real Mayonnaise Ad, 1976)

Salmon Pie (Best Foods Real Mayonnaise Ad, 1976)

Rivers Peterson Report

Elita One
Elita One
Community Member
This dosn't seem that bad as long as it's served hot, it'd just be like a thick fish cake.

#17

It’s Looking At Us, Whatever It Is

It's Looking At Us, Whatever It Is

Samuel Brown Report

Gavin Brebner
Gavin Brebner
Community Member
Duck a l'orange I'd say. Looks pretty good to me!

#18

Giant Burger For Memorial Day!

Giant Burger For Memorial Day!

Barbara Camacho Report

Phoenix
Phoenix
Community Member
Seems akin to meatloaf. I'd try it.

#19

"Luxury Margarine"

"Luxury Margarine"

Barbara Camacho Report

#20

I Can't Even Imagine How This Would Taste!

I Can't Even Imagine How This Would Taste!

Lottie Tooth Report

Phoenix
Phoenix
Community Member
I would absolutely try this!

#21

A Classic - Florrie Paul’s Liver Beehive

A Classic - Florrie Paul's Liver Beehive

Mira Zacchaeus Report

#22

Last Evening We Had A Ham Dinner So I Decided What Better Way To Use Some Leftovers Than As An Aspic?

Last Evening We Had A Ham Dinner So I Decided What Better Way To Use Some Leftovers Than As An Aspic?

Sure enough a jellied egg and ham mold was in my New Joys Of Jello recipe book! How could I pass that up?! And it’s a “salad for the slim life” to boot! I made a few tweaks - peas instead of celery and plain gelatin instead of lemon. It’s what I had on hand. I also made the portion significantly smaller because I wasn’t sure how edible this concoction was going to be. Sadly it was quite awful, even for me. I could stomach the ring around the tuna, but this one was pretty horrendous . Nightmare fuel even. My husband flat out refused to even taste it for a while, looking at his plate with utter and sheer horror…but seeing my death glare he knew he had no choice and woefully resigned to trying a bite. His photos speak volumes. Bon a petit and enjoy

Jennifer Kline Report

Lakota Wolf
Lakota Wolf
Community Member
You can’t tell us all of THAT and not give your husband’s opinion on the taste/texture! :O

#23

When The Goal Is Never To Have Guests Again

When The Goal Is Never To Have Guests Again

Ken Edwards Report

Hippopotamuses
Hippopotamuses
Community Member
This has got to taste better than it looks.

#24

Funny Face Hamburgers 1968

Funny Face Hamburgers 1968

Mira Zacchaeus Report

Gustav Gallifrey
Gustav Gallifrey
Community Member
To be fair, 1968 was one hell of a year.

#25

Behold, This Is As Awful Tasting As It Looks

Behold, This Is As Awful Tasting As It Looks

Brenda Acosta Report

Hippopotamuses
Hippopotamuses
Community Member
For the life of me, I can’t think of any savoury ingredient that is that shade of pink.

#26

Bratwurst Torte With Mustard Sauce

Bratwurst Torte With Mustard Sauce

Mira Zacchaeus Report

#27

I Hardly Know Where To Start With This.....thing. What The Hell Am I Looking At Here?

I Hardly Know Where To Start With This.....thing. What The Hell Am I Looking At Here?

Ethan Allen Report

Gustav Gallifrey
Gustav Gallifrey
Community Member
I'm worried about what's going to happen when those things inside hatch.

#28

1978 Portuguese Mashed Potato And Sausage. Ordinary Fare Done With Flare!

1978 Portuguese Mashed Potato And Sausage. Ordinary Fare Done With Flare!

Mira Zacchaeus Report

Gustav Gallifrey
Gustav Gallifrey
Community Member
Hey, it's just sausages and mash. Something to jazz it up for the kids. I'd have a few of them mystery bags myself.

#29

Calico Slaw (Let's Get Ready For Memorial Day!)

Calico Slaw (Let's Get Ready For Memorial Day!)

 2 Packages Of Unflavored Gelatin 2 Cups Of Hot Tomato Juice 1/4 Cup Cold Tomato Juice 1/4 Cup Water 1 Lemon, Juiced And Grated Rind 1 Tsp. Onion Salt 1 Cup Mayonnaise 3 Cups Shredded Cabbage 1 Cup Diced Celery 1/4 Cup Diced Green Pepper 1/4 Cup Diced Pimento

Barbara Camacho Report

#30

I Told My Husband I Had Another Vintage Surprise For Him. He Turned To Our Son And Said “Am I Doomed?” And Right Away My Son Said “Yes!”

I Told My Husband I Had Another Vintage Surprise For Him. He Turned To Our Son And Said "Am I Doomed?" And Right Away My Son Said "Yes!"

I present to you the tomato relish ring from a vintage miracle whip advertisement. My husband took forever to take a bite. He was quite reluctant. And he hated it. He just kept saying “no” and “that’s just not right” over and over again. He tried it alone and then tried it with a bite of miracle whip and lettuce. Still a no from him. He gladly ate the deviled eggs though. And not to worry this wasn’t his dinner and he is always well fed. Even got a slice of pie after dinner. As for me, I didn’t find it awful when eaten with the miracle whip and lettuce. It’s like a thick tomato and the bites of sweet pickle inside were good. It wasn’t horrible. I am assuming this was eaten in small doses with lettuce. But who knows. Enjoy. Also I had to wear this new to me dress to go along with it

Jennifer Kline Report

#31

Todays Vintage Recipe - Party Potato Salad By Hellmann's. You Make Your Own Potato Salad, Set It In A Mold To Shape..and Then Make A Mayo “ Luscious Glaze” To Coat It

Todays Vintage Recipe - Party Potato Salad By Hellmann's. You Make Your Own Potato Salad, Set It In A Mold To Shape..and Then Make A Mayo " Luscious Glaze" To Coat It

Craig had no idea what I presented to him. He was super dramatic and acted like it was the worst thing ever. Once he realized what was really in it he confessed it wasn’t that bad. I knew the potato salad was going to be good but wasn’t sure about the rest. Once you get past the texture of the glaze it’s really not that bad 🙂

Jennifer Kline Report

moggie63
moggie63
Community Member
Yup, I would eat this.

#32

Judy Latham, Do Your Children Still Talk To You?

Judy Latham, Do Your Children Still Talk To You?

Barbara Camacho Report

FromageFeet
FromageFeet
Community Member
Judy’s face though 😂

#33

I'll Continue To Repost Some Classics Here And There For The Newbies

I'll Continue To Repost Some Classics Here And There For The Newbies

Samuel Brown Report

#34

Gross Vintage Food Recipes

Gross Vintage Food Recipes

Gina Cross Report

#35

Gross Vintage Food Recipes

Gross Vintage Food Recipes

Mira Zacchaeus Report

Hippopotamuses
Hippopotamuses
Community Member
Probably not too bad. But why?

#36

Mmm, Vomit Loaf

Mmm, Vomit Loaf

Barbara Camacho Report

DebB
DebB
Community Member
The tomatoes & olives look good.

#37

That Is So Utterly Repulsive Looking

That Is So Utterly Repulsive Looking

Ethan Allen Report

#38

“Jeeves. I’m Feeling Snackish. Fetch Me Something Gentlemanly.” “Certainly Sir. I Shall Prepare You A Gentleman’s Cake.” “Ah Jeeves. You Have Outdone Yourself My Man! You Remembered All My Favourite Garnishes!”

"Jeeves. I'm Feeling Snackish. Fetch Me Something Gentlemanly." "Certainly Sir. I Shall Prepare You A Gentleman's Cake." "Ah Jeeves. You Have Outdone Yourself My Man! You Remembered All My Favourite Garnishes!"

Mira Zacchaeus Report

#39

Gross Vintage Food Recipes

Gross Vintage Food Recipes

Mira Zacchaeus Report

moggie63
moggie63
Community Member
There must be 1000's of recipes that match meat with fruit, this is ok.

#40

Peas Anybody? Well, As Long As They're Not Touching Those... Um... And What's On The Carrots?

Peas Anybody? Well, As Long As They're Not Touching Those... Um... And What's On The Carrots?

Samuel Brown Report

#41

Ahhhh Pompano Chapulepe. But What Is That In English?

Ahhhh Pompano Chapulepe. But What Is That In English?

Samuel Brown Report

#42

Pickles, Olives, And Walnuts

Pickles, Olives, And Walnuts

Samuel Brown Report

#43

From The "British Weight Watchers Cookery Book" Which, Although There Aren't Many Pictures, This One Has The Blandest Stuff In It

From The "British Weight Watchers Cookery Book" Which, Although There Aren't Many Pictures, This One Has The Blandest Stuff In It

Samuel Brown Report

Gustav Gallifrey
Gustav Gallifrey
Community Member
This works well as a Weight Watchers meal. You make it, look at it, and think 'no, i am NOT eating that'.

#44

Too Much Egg, Not Enough Veal

Too Much Egg, Not Enough Veal

Samuel Brown Report

#45

“Pleaaaaassssseeee Play Chess With Me Billy! I’ll Let You Win This Time.”. Jellied Ham Chessboard

"Pleaaaaassssseeee Play Chess With Me Billy! I'll Let You Win This Time.". Jellied Ham Chessboard

Mira Zacchaeus Report

#46

I Love Corn, But This Seems A Bit Much

I Love Corn, But This Seems A Bit Much

Barbara Camacho Report

#47

One More Before Bed... Corn Bologna Boats!

One More Before Bed... Corn Bologna Boats!

Barbara Camacho Report

#48

Tuna Salad De Luxe. Go On! You Know You Wanna Yum It Up!

Tuna Salad De Luxe. Go On! You Know You Wanna Yum It Up!

Mira Zacchaeus Report

Milk Bok Bok Garnished With Tres Oh-La-La Banana!

Milk Bok Bok Garnished With Tres Oh-La-La Banana!

Mira Zacchaeus Report

HungryPanda
HungryPanda
Community Member
Probably from the same cookbook: Milk steak boiled over hard with a side of raw jelly beans.

#50

Gross Vintage Food Recipes

Gross Vintage Food Recipes

Mira Zacchaeus Report

#51

Won’t You Please Help Yourself To A Sardine Bun?

Won't You Please Help Yourself To A Sardine Bun?

Mira Zacchaeus Report

#52

A Nice Cold Beer Goes A Treat With Anything Given The Aspic Treatment

A Nice Cold Beer Goes A Treat With Anything Given The Aspic Treatment

Mira Zacchaeus Report

Gustav Gallifrey
Gustav Gallifrey
Community Member
A dozen cold beers go better with it.

#53

Gross Vintage Food Recipes

Gross Vintage Food Recipes

Evan Scott Report

Follo00
Follo00
Community Member
Is the chewing gum inside that thing, or is it to get rid of the taste of that thing?

#54

What? Who? How? When? Where Am I!?!

What? Who? How? When? Where Am I!?!

Mira Zacchaeus Report

#55

Found It! An Old Picture With A "Loaf"

Found It! An Old Picture With A "Loaf"

Samuel Brown Report

Gustav Gallifrey
Gustav Gallifrey
Community Member
I've been wondering what to do with all those lovely, fresh lawn clippings.

#56

An Awe Inspiring Chicken Loaf Topped With The Delight Of Eggs Under Aspic

An Awe Inspiring Chicken Loaf Topped With The Delight Of Eggs Under Aspic

Mira Zacchaeus Report

#57

"Please Frost My Sandwich And Jelly My Cabbage"

"Please Frost My Sandwich And Jelly My Cabbage"

Samuel Brown Report

#58

Handsome And Good You Say?

Handsome And Good You Say?

Mira Zacchaeus Report

Sonia Bailey
Sonia Bailey
Community Member
Seeing this, India declared war on California.

Just Drink In Its Array Of Delights. A Veritable Feast For The Senses!

Just Drink In Its Array Of Delights. A Veritable Feast For The Senses!

Mira Zacchaeus Report

#60

Pick A Pickle From The Pickle Tree!

Pick A Pickle From The Pickle Tree!

Mira Zacchaeus Report

