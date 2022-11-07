Groom Decides Not To Invite His Brother, Who Has Pica, To His Wedding Because He Might Eat The Bride’s Veil

Eating disorders may not be something you often think of as common, but according to the National Association of Anorexia Nervosa and Associated Disorders (or ANAD), they affect at least 9% of the population worldwide. They are also extremely dangerous, as they are one of the deadliest mental illnesses, second only to opioid overdose. But eating disorders and the people who have them come in all shapes and sizes. No group of people is immune to developing them, and they should always be taken seriously, regardless of a person’s age, weight or gender.

One soon-to-be groom recently shared on Reddit that he made the decision not to invite his brother to his wedding because he was concerned that his eating disorder, pica, would cause a disturbance. Below, you can read the full story explaining why this groom doesn’t want his brother attending, the drama it has caused with his parents and some of the comments that concerned readers have left on his post.

This groom has decided not to invite his brother to his wedding because his eating disorder may cause a disturbance

As the groom explained in his post, pica is an eating disorder “that involves eating items that are not typically thought of as food and that do not contain significant nutritional value, such as hair, dirt, and paint chips”. While this may sound bizarre or unheard of to you, this eating disorder is more common than you might think. According to the May Institute, pica has been diagnosed in 27-68% of pregnant women and in up to 50% of very young children. Pica also tends to appear more commonly in individuals with autism or other developmental challenges.

The causes of pica can be anything from an iron-deficiency to a nutrient deficiency to a mental health disorder such as schizophrenia or obsessive-compulsive disorder. Because of this, treatment for the disorder can greatly vary as well. For example, Dr. Jennifer Zarcone at the May Institute notes that when it is linked to a medical condition or deficiency, sometimes treating that with supplements can reduce the behavior.

“It is also important to identify the circumstances in which pica is mostly likely to occur,” Dr. Zarcone explains. “For example, if the behavior occurs prior to meals, it may be due to a vitamin deficiency or hunger. If it occurs at times when adults or caregivers are busy, it may be to get a reaction or attention from others. If it occurs during times of stress or anxiety, it may serve as a coping or calming mechanism. To reduce occurrences of pica, provide safe, healthy, and appropriate alternative food items and help the individual find other ways to get attention and reduce stress.”

Caregivers and loved ones must keep a close eye on those suffering with pica to ensure that their behavior does not become toxic or fatal. Ingesting objects can lead to poisoning, dental damage, nutrient deficiencies, physical damage to the body and internal organs, and dangerous infections. While it can be hard to convince friends or family members to seek treatment, it is much better than enabling their behavior until they cause irreparable damage to themselves.

When it comes to this particular situation on Reddit, most readers have stood by the groom. At the end of the day, him and his bride deserve to have the wedding of their dreams and be free of any worries that someone may be eating the decorations or the soil in the plant pots. It must be extremely challenging to see a loved one experience an eating disorder such as this, but that does not give the brother, or the parents, permission to put a damper on one son’s wedding. Weddings are joyous occasions, and it is unfortunate that the entire family cannot be there to celebrate, but the day is not about the brother with pica. Hopefully, he will agree to seek treatment and help soon, and he can attend the next family event without any issues.

