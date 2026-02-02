2026 Grammy Awards Live Updates: Wins And Controversies

ADVERTISEMENT

The 68th Grammy Awards are officially underway in Los Angeles, marking another major night for the music industry as artists, producers, and songwriters gather to celebrate the past year’s biggest achievements.

Taking place at the Crypto.com Arena, the 2026 ceremony brings together chart-topping superstars, breakout newcomers, and industry veterans.

Hosted once again by Trevor Noah, the Grammys are expected to honor not just commercial success, but songwriting, production, and artistic impact across genres.

Check out the full list of Grammy 2026 winners (updating live).

Live Reporting Sort by: Newest Sort by: Newest Oldest Most upvoted Bad Bunny Receives A Standing Ovation During His 'ICE Out' Speech Bad Bunny turned his Grammy win into a moment of protest. While accepting the award for Best Música Urbana Album, the Puerto Rican superstar declared "ICE Out" before delivering a powerful message about dignity, love, and identity. "We're not savage. We're not animals. We are humans, and we are Americans," he said, urging people to fight hate with compassion rather than more anger. His speech earned him a standing ovation inside the arena and quickly garnered praise for his courage from viewers. "He consistently gives back to the communities that shaped him," one wrote. "Even in broken English, the world understood his message," another added. A third summed it up best, "Winning a Grammy and using those 30 seconds to say ICE OUT? That took real guts." Olivia Dean Takes Home Best New Artist Grammy Win Olivia Dean officially arrived at the top on Sunday night, making her Grammys debut one to remember. The British singer-songwriter took home Best New Artist, capping off a breakout year that saw her dominate charts, critics' lists, and industry buzz. She beat out nominees including KATSEYE, The Marías, Addison Rae, Sombr, Leon Thomas, Alex Warren, and Lola Young. "I never really imagined that I would be up here," Dean said during her emotional acceptance speech. "I'm up here as the granddaughter of an immigrant. I'm a product of bravery, and I think those people need to be celebrated. We're nothing without each other." Fans were quick to celebrate her long-overdue recognition. "The concept of Olivia Dean finally getting the recognition she deserves—but now people are shading her for no reason," wrote one. "People saying 'she came out of nowhere'… where have you been for the past six years?" said another. "Her album is on repeat," a third added. She walked the 2026 Grammy Awards red carpet in a two-tone Chanel gown featuring a glittering black bodice paired with a flowing white skirt, cinched at the waist with a strip of black feathers. She complemented her look with diamond drop earrings and sharp black-and-white art deco heels. Trevor Noah Roasts Nicki Minaj In Grammys Monologue During the 2026 Grammys, Trevor Noah wasted no time making headlines during his opening monologue. Returning for his sixth and final turn as host, Noah made his sharpest jab straight at Nicki Minaj. He announced Minaj's absence to loud cheers before launching into a mock Donald Trump impression. "She is still at the White House with Donald Trump discussing very important issues: 'Actually, Nicki, I have the biggest a*s, I have it. Everybody's saying it, Nicki. I know they say it's you, but it's me. Womp womp womp, look at it, baby.'" The crowd audibly lost it. The joke landed harder given the rapper's complicated Grammys history. Apparently, she had earned 12 nominations, zero wins. Online reactions quickly followed as several slammed Noah for poking fun. "I can't believe he actually said that! He really doesn't hold back at all," said one, while another joked, "It's like I'm at the zoo, looking at the hyena habitat."

As always, the night’s biggest focus remains on the “Big Four” categories- Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best New Artist.

Image credits: Getty/Kevin Mazur

Heavy hitters like Bad Bunny, Lady Gaga, and Kendrick Lamar lead a stacked field, while rising names such as Olivia Dean, Leon Thomas, and Lola Young are vying for breakout recognition.

Several categories are considered toss-ups, with no clear consensus among fans or analysts.

Beyond the top awards, this year’s Grammys span pop, rap, rock, country, R&B, Latin, dance, jazz, film, and classical music, reflecting how wide the industry has grown. While some winners have already been announced during the Premiere Ceremony, the biggest honors will be revealed live throughout Bored Panda’s broadcast.

We’ll be updating this page in real time as winners are announced, highlighting major moments, unexpected victories, and standout performances as they happen.

Stay tuned below for the full list of Grammys 2026 winners, live results, and key takeaways from music’s biggest night.