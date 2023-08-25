 The Baby From The ‘Good Luck Charlie’ Meme, Mía Talerico, Celebrates Her First Day Of High School | Bored Panda
The Baby From The ‘Good Luck Charlie’ Meme, Mía Talerico, Celebrates Her First Day Of High School
Celebrities, Entertainment

The Baby From The 'Good Luck Charlie' Meme, Mía Talerico, Celebrates Her First Day Of High School

Ignas Vieversys and
Greta Jaruševičiūtė

For those who grew up on the internet, seeing memes all grown up can be a kick. On the other hand, it can be a brutal reminder that we’re getting old faster than we think we are.

If you’ve been online in the past 10 years, chances are that most of you will be familiar with the little girl from Disney Channel’s Good Luck Charlie‘s “I don’t know” meme.

Well, unfortunately for our fragile egos, the star of this meme, Mía Talerico, made quite a splash on Wednesday after posting an Instagram pic announcing her first day of high school.

The star of Good Luck Charlie’s “I don’t know” meme, Mía Talerico, celebrated the first day of high school in a viral post

The Baby From The 'Good Luck Charlie' Meme, Mía Talerico, Celebrates Her First Day Of High School

Image credits: Disney

“Your yearly reminder that you’re getting old. First day of high school!” the caption reads. The photo has already garnered more than 137,000 likes and a plethora of tears from millennials on the brink of their thirties.

“Wait she’s already in high school now? OMG I feel so old right now and I’m only 19,” one comment says. “High school? Where in the world did all the time go?” echoes another.

The Baby From The 'Good Luck Charlie' Meme, Mía Talerico, Celebrates Her First Day Of High School

The Baby From The 'Good Luck Charlie' Meme, Mía Talerico, Celebrates Her First Day Of High School

Image credits: miatalerico101

Talerico has consistently kept fans posted about her education journey, marking each year with a photo on the first day of school, a tradition she’s upheld since her kindergarten days.

From 2010 to 2014, the 14-year-old actress captivated Disney Channel’s audience on Good Luck Charlie, gracing the screen for four seasons, alongside the 2011 movie ‘Good Luck Charlie, It’s Christmas!’

Besides a few ‘good luck’ comments from fans, people swarmed the comment section with cries of feeling a gazillion years old

The Baby From The 'Good Luck Charlie' Meme, Mía Talerico, Celebrates Her First Day Of High School

The Baby From The 'Good Luck Charlie' Meme, Mía Talerico, Celebrates Her First Day Of High School

The Baby From The 'Good Luck Charlie' Meme, Mía Talerico, Celebrates Her First Day Of High School

The Baby From The 'Good Luck Charlie' Meme, Mía Talerico, Celebrates Her First Day Of High School

Ignas Vieversys
Ignas Vieversys
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Ignas is an editor at Bored Panda with an MA in Magazine Journalism. When he is not writing about video games or hunting for interesting stories, chances are that you will find Ignas at the movies.

Greta Jaruševičiūtė
Greta Jaruševičiūtė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Greta is a Photo Editor-in-Chief at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication.In 2016, she graduated from Digital Advertising courses where she had an opportunity to meet and learn from industry professionals. In the same year, she started working at Bored Panda as a photo editor.Greta is a coffeeholic and cannot survive a day without 5 cups of coffee... and her cute, big-eared dog.Her biggest open secret: she is a gamer with a giant gaming backlog.

