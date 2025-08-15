Gisele Bündchen Furious Over Tom Brady’s “Petty” Jab About Her Parenting As Tensions Boil Again

ADVERTISEMENT

Gisele Bündchen is reportedly seething after ex-husband Tom Brady took what many interpreted as a veiled jab at her parenting approach, igniting new tensions between the former power couple.

Sources close to the supermodel claim she’s “furious” and feels blindsided by what she sees as a “petty” and “bitter” attack disguised as fatherly wisdom.

Highlights Gisele Bündchen is allegedly furious over Tom Brady's 'veiled jab' at her parenting in a recent newsletter.

Brady’s newsletter framed his football career as a sacrifice to provide for his family, indirectly criticizing Bündchen’s parenting style.

Since their breakup, Bündchen has faced harsh public criticism while Brady became the target of jokes.

“Reading bedtime stories and helping them with homework are not the only ways to be a great parent,” the football star wrote.

Gisele Bündchen is allegedly furious after Tom Brady wrote a newsletter on parenting styles

Image credits: Getty / Kevin Winter

The controversy began with a late July newsletter Brady sent to fans, in which he reflected on fatherhood through the lens of his football career, explaining that his focus on his lucrative and successful career were largely motivated by a desire to give his children the best life he could provide for them.

“I think part of being a great father is being a great example of doing what it takes to take care of your family. I chose to do it by playing football,” Brady wrote.

“My dedication to the sport, the hours of practice, the moments when I was laser focused, those were times when I believed I was doing the best possible thing for my family and my kids,” he added.

Image credits: Instagram / tombrady

The seven-time Super Bowl winner added that his work ethic “didn’t make me a great dad” but helped him set an example of how to “show up day in and day out” and “provide.”

While Brady didn’t mention Bündchen by name, insiders say the implications were clear, especially given their fraught history.

Image credits: Instagram / tombrady

In 2022, Brady famously reversed his retirement decision just 40 days after announcing he was leaving the NFL, choosing instead to return for another season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The move reportedly blindsided Bündchen, who had believed their family was entering a new chapter: one where Brady would finally be present after years of putting football first.

According to multiple sources at the time, that decision marked a breaking point in the marriage.

Image credits: Getty / Kevin C. Cox

Bündchen, already frustrated by what she saw as years of emotional neglect, allegedly saw Brady’s decision as a betrayal.

Soon after, rumors began swirling that she had started seeing her longtime jiu-jitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente, with whom she was later photographed vacationing in Costa Rica even before the divorce had been finalized.

The separation caused Bündchen and Brady’s public image to take a hit

Image credits: Instagram / gisele

The optics were hard to ignore: Brady returned to the field and endured one of the worst seasons of his career, while Bündchen appeared to move on almost effortlessly, eventually welcoming a baby with Valente.

Image credits: Instagram / tombrady

Before their troubles became apparent, Brady was known to praise the model, acknowledging her sacrifices and dedication to their family:

“My wife has held down the house for a long time now, and I think there’s things that she wants to accomplish,” he said in a podcast appearance.

But after their 2022 divorce, their dynamic has shifted. While Bündchen has publicly maintained she wants Brady to be happy, behind the scenes, the peace seems to be unraveling.

Image credits: Instagram / gisele

“If there’s one person I want to be the happiest in the world, it’s him, believe me,” she said in a 2023 interview. “I want him to achieve and to conquer. That’s what I want, really, from the bottom of my heart.”

Image credits: Instagram / gisele

Still, those words have done little to shield her from public scorn. Since the breakup, Bündchen has endured years of criticism, and relentless online scrutiny.

The narrative of Brady as the blindsided husband and Bündchen as the woman who moved on too fast has stuck, with the athlete’s latest remarks feeding into that perception, whether intentionally or not.

The nature of the separation and the circumstances surrounding it made the former couple an easy target

Image credits: Getty / Monica Schipper

To make matters worse, Brady and Bündchen’s relationship became the butt of jokes during Brady’s Netflix roast earlier this year. Kevin Hart, who hosted the special, didn’t hold back:

“You sometimes got to f*** your coach,” Hart said. “You know who else f*** their coach? Gisele. She f*** that karate man.”

Image credits: Instagram / gisele

The unsubtle reference to Valente, left Brady visibly uncomfortable, and sources say he was “stunned” by Bündchen’s surprise pregnancy, which she reportedly informed him of directly before the media caught on.

Image credits: Instagram / tombrady

The fallout of their relationship has marred both of their careers, dragging their personal lives into the spotlight and fueling endless speculation.

Image credits: Instagram / tombrady

For Bündchen, the roast, Brady’s comments, and the ongoing public narrative have compounded years of personal attacks and scrutiny.

For Brady, the jokes and whispers of betrayal have become inseparable from the final chapter of his career.

Image credits: Instagram / tombrady

And now, with Brady taking what some view as a shot at her parenting in his recent newsletter, things are only likely to spiral from here, and insiders claim Bündchen is “ready to strike back hard.”

“She knew who she was marrying.” Netizens took to social media to share their thoughts on the fallout

