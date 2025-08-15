Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Gisele Bündchen Furious Over Tom Brady’s “Petty” Jab About Her Parenting As Tensions Boil Again
Tom Brady posing with children indoors, highlighting family tensions and Gisele Bu00fcndchen furious over parenting jabs.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Gisele Bündchen Furious Over Tom Brady’s “Petty” Jab About Her Parenting As Tensions Boil Again

Gisele Bündchen is reportedly seething after ex-husband Tom Brady took what many interpreted as a veiled jab at her parenting approach, igniting new tensions between the former power couple. 

Sources close to the supermodel claim she’s “furious” and feels blindsided by what she sees as a “petty” and “bitter” attack disguised as fatherly wisdom.

Highlights
  • Gisele Bündchen is allegedly furious over Tom Brady's 'veiled jab' at her parenting in a recent newsletter.
  • Brady’s newsletter framed his football career as a sacrifice to provide for his family, indirectly criticizing Bündchen’s parenting style.
  • Since their breakup, Bündchen has faced harsh public criticism while Brady became the target of jokes.

“Reading bedtime stories and helping them with homework are not the only ways to be a great parent,” the football star wrote.

    Gisele Bündchen is allegedly furious after Tom Brady wrote a newsletter on parenting styles

    Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen posing at a UCLA event amid parenting tensions and public disputes.

    Image credits: Getty / Kevin Winter

    The controversy began with a late July newsletter Brady sent to fans, in which he reflected on fatherhood through the lens of his football career, explaining that his focus on his lucrative and successful career were largely motivated by a desire to give his children the best life he could provide for them.

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady)

    “I think part of being a great father is being a great example of doing what it takes to take care of your family. I chose to do it by playing football,” Brady wrote.

    “My dedication to the sport, the hours of practice, the moments when I was laser focused, those were times when I believed I was doing the best possible thing for my family and my kids,” he added.

    Tom Brady in a black Nobull shirt working out indoors, highlighting tensions with Gisele Bündchen over parenting comments.

    Image credits: Instagram / tombrady

    The seven-time Super Bowl winner added that his work ethic “didn’t make me a great dad” but helped him set an example of how to “show up day in and day out” and “provide.”

    While Brady didn’t mention Bündchen by name, insiders say the implications were clear, especially given their fraught history.

    Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady sitting with their children on a bench, showing a family moment outdoors.

    Image credits: Instagram / tombrady

    In 2022, Brady famously reversed his retirement decision just 40 days after announcing he was leaving the NFL, choosing instead to return for another season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 

    The move reportedly blindsided Bündchen, who had believed their family was entering a new chapter: one where Brady would finally be present after years of putting football first.

    According to multiple sources at the time, that decision marked a breaking point in the marriage.

    Tom Brady celebrating with Vince Lombardi Trophy amid confetti, related to Gisele Bündchen furious over parenting jab.

    Image credits: Getty / Kevin C. Cox

    Bündchen, already frustrated by what she saw as years of emotional neglect, allegedly saw Brady’s decision as a betrayal. 

    Soon after, rumors began swirling that she had started seeing her longtime jiu-jitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente, with whom she was later photographed vacationing in Costa Rica even before the divorce had been finalized.

    The separation caused Bündchen and Brady’s public image to take a hit

    Gisele Bündchen holding baby wearing I love mom outfit, highlighting tensions over parenting and Tom Brady’s jab.

    Image credits: Instagram / gisele

    The optics were hard to ignore: Brady returned to the field and endured one of the worst seasons of his career, while Bündchen appeared to move on almost effortlessly, eventually welcoming a baby with Valente.

    Gisele Bündchen with Tom Brady and their children on football field celebrating Super Bowl victory amid parenting tensions.

    Image credits: Instagram / tombrady

    Before their troubles became apparent, Brady was known to praise the model, acknowledging her sacrifices and dedication to their family:

    “My wife has held down the house for a long time now, and I think there’s things that she wants to accomplish,” he said in a podcast appearance.

    Gisele Bündchen with her son on a football field showing a tender moment amid parenting tensions with Tom Brady.

    But after their 2022 divorce, their dynamic has shifted. While Bündchen has publicly maintained she wants Brady to be happy, behind the scenes, the peace seems to be unraveling.

    Gisele Bündchen resting her head on hand, looking thoughtful amid tensions and parenting disputes with Tom Brady.

    Image credits: Instagram / gisele

    “If there’s one person I want to be the happiest in the world, it’s him, believe me,” she said in a 2023 interview. “I want him to achieve and to conquer. That’s what I want, really, from the bottom of my heart.”

    Gisele Bündchen posing outdoors among tall grass and palm trees, natural setting with relaxed expression and casual tank top.

    Image credits: Instagram / gisele

    Still, those words have done little to shield her from public scorn. Since the breakup, Bündchen has endured years of criticism, and relentless online scrutiny.

    The narrative of Brady as the blindsided husband and Bündchen as the woman who moved on too fast has stuck, with the athlete’s latest remarks feeding into that perception, whether intentionally or not.

    The nature of the separation and the circumstances surrounding it made the former couple an easy target

    Tom Brady smiling in a black suit outdoors as tensions with Gisele Bündchen over parenting jab boil again.

    Image credits: Getty / Monica Schipper

    To make matters worse, Brady and Bündchen’s relationship became the butt of jokes during Brady’s Netflix roast earlier this year. Kevin Hart, who hosted the special, didn’t hold back:

    @cancelmecomedy TOM BRADY GETS DESTROYED🔥😂#kevinhart#tombrady#shorts#patriots#nfl#comedy#roast♬ original sound – CANCELMECOMEDY

    “You sometimes got to f*** your coach,” Hart said. “You know who else f*** their coach? Gisele. She f*** that karate man.”

    Gisele Bündchen sitting cross-legged outdoors, appearing calm and focused in a natural scenic setting.

    Image credits: Instagram / gisele

    The unsubtle reference to Valente, left Brady visibly uncomfortable, and sources say he was “stunned” by Bündchen’s surprise pregnancy, which she reportedly informed him of directly before the media caught on.

    Tom Brady with his children at a scenic location, highlighting parenting tensions with Gisele Bündchen.

    Image credits: Instagram / tombrady

    The fallout of their relationship has marred both of their careers, dragging their personal lives into the spotlight and fueling endless speculation.

    Tom Brady with children smiling indoors, highlighting family moments amid Gisele Bündchen parenting tensions.

    Image credits: Instagram / tombrady

    For Bündchen, the roast, Brady’s comments, and the ongoing public narrative have compounded years of personal attacks and scrutiny. 

    For Brady, the jokes and whispers of betrayal have become inseparable from the final chapter of his career.

    Tom Brady standing outdoors by the water holding a football, wearing sunglasses and a beige jacket.

    Image credits: Instagram / tombrady

    And now, with Brady taking what some view as a shot at her parenting in his recent newsletter, things are only likely to spiral from here, and insiders claim Bündchen is “ready to strike back hard.”

    “She knew who she was marrying.” Netizens took to social media to share their thoughts on the fallout

    Commenter Rhody1 discussing Gisele Bündchen furious over Tom Brady’s petty jab about her parenting tensions online.

    Alt text: Text discussing Tom Brady’s controversies and Gisele Bündchen’s reaction to his parenting comments.

    Text post discussing Gisele Bündchen’s affair and tensions with Tom Brady over parenting and personal boundaries.

    Text excerpt discussing Gisele Bündchen’s reaction to Tom Brady’s parenting jab, highlighting tensions between them.

    Screenshot of a comment from TalkingAloud discussing Tom Brady’s petty jab about Gisele Bündchen’s parenting.

    Alt text: Online comment about parenting referencing Tom Brady amid tensions with Gisele Bündchen.

    Text excerpt showing commentary on Gisele Bündchen’s parenting amid tensions over Tom Brady’s remarks.

    Comment discussing Gisele Bündchen furious over Tom Brady’s petty jab about her parenting and ongoing tensions between them.

    Gisele Bündchen looking upset during an interview as tensions rise over Tom Brady’s petty parenting jab.

    Screenshot of a social media comment about Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady’s parenting tensions.

    Text message from Melanie discussing family impact, referencing Tom Brady and tensions over parenting issues with Gisele Bündchen.

    Screenshot of a comment disputing claims about Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady’s parenting tensions and sources.

