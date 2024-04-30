Gisele Bündchen Was Mocked For Crying During Traffic Stop, But The Mayor Has Come To Her Defense

ADVERTISEMENT

A Florida mayor criticized the police response to Gisele Bündchen‘s distress during a traffic stop, highlighting the officer’s dismissive attitude towards her concerns about being hounded by paparazzi.

In a letter addressed to the Surfside, Florida, USA’s police chief, Mayor Charles Burkett put a law enforcement officer on blast.

In his letter, addressed to Interim Chief Henry Doce, the mayor remarked that he was “dismayed” to see the now-viral video of the Victoria’s Secret model being pulled over and how the officer handled her concerns, Local 10 reported on Saturday (April 27).

“As one watches the video, it becomes clear very early in same that the resident is upset and frightened,” Burkett wrote.

He continued: “The frightened resident tells the Surfside officer that she believes a stalker is following her and that she is afraid.

“In response the Surfside police officer says; ‘there’s nothing I can do about that’ and address your problem with Miami Beach.

“This response is wholly unacceptable and not reflective of the values, judgment, and service residents expect from their police.”

Surfside Mayor criticized how police handled Gisele Bündchen’s distress during a traffic stop

“On the contrary, our police department’s paramount job is to keep our residents safe!

“The dismissive posture towards a resident who is clearly in distress is everything we do not want to see in the way our police interact and serve our residents.”

Burkett went on to reveal that he had been observing a troubling pattern, referencing a recent meeting where the police union boss criticized elected officials for suggesting increased patrols, community engagement, and improved working conditions for officers.

“I have always supported our police, and all the men and women who choose to honorably serve,” he added.

The mayor concluded: “What I saw on that video and the actions of the Surfside union boss at our recent meeting indicate that the past command staff leadership and union leadership, have lost sight of their mission.”

Doce admitted to the Miami-based TV station that the stop probably could have been handled better.

He said: “I would have liked to have seen more empathy at the initial contact to what was going on.”

Mayor Charles Burkett deemed the officer’s response to Gisele’s paparazzi concerns unacceptable

“A lot of people who I’ve spoken to in Surfside say this officer is a great officer,” a Local 10 reporter told Doce.

“He is phenomenal,” the chief replied. “Could we have done better? I think it’s a learning opportunity to understand what the dynamics of that situation is.”

Last week, Bündchen was left in tears after being pursued relentlessly by the paparazzi, a vulnerable moment that was captured on police body cam video during a traffic stop, TMZ reported last Thursday (April 25).

Initial footage taken from a distance made it appear that the 43-year-old Brazilian star was being given a regular speeding ticket, but the officer’s footage showed another side to the story, as the supermodel appeared to be thoroughly rattled, expressing concern over being followed.

In the video, Gisele told the cop, who only issued her a warning, that she was driving erratically because she was trying to stay away from the paps, as per TMZ.

She added: “He’s, like, stalking me … There’s more. Look at that guy.”

Last week, Gisele cried after being hounded by the paparazzi, a vulnerable moment that was filmed by police body cam

The officer, who has not been publicly identified, was heard advising the once highest-paid model to file a police report, informing her there was little he could do at that moment.

Despite the law enforcer’s response, it failed to comfort Gisele, prompting her to break down in tears as she pleaded: “I’m so tired.

“Everywhere I go I have these f***ing guys after me.

“Nothing protects me. I can’t do nothing. I just want to live my life.”

The patrolman informed the ex-Angel that he was unable to stop the paparazzi from taking pictures before Gisele hit back, arguing their constant attention shouldn’t be allowed.

“I can’t prevent them from doing their job, which is to take pictures,” the officer said.

Bündchen, a prominent figure in the celebrity sphere for more than two decades, has seen increased scrutiny following her divorce from former NFL star Tom Brady.

The Rio Grande do Sul native married the ex-New England Patriots quarterback in 2009.

Shortly after, the couple welcomed a son, Benjamin, and in 2012, Gisele gave birth to their daughter, Vivian.

“Nothing protects me. I can’t do nothing,” Gisele pleaded with the officer after being pulled over

On October 28, 2022, the famous couple finalized their divorce after 13 years of marriage.

“We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together,” Tom said on Instagram at the time, CNBC reported.

“We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way.

“We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve.”

Simultaneously, Gisele said in a statement posted to her own Instagram: “The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always.”

At the time, Tom had returned to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers weeks after announcing his retirement.

In an interview with Elle Magazine, Bündchen expressed her concerns about her spouse returning to football for a 23rd season.

“Obviously, I have my concerns—this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present,” she said.

“I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too.”

You can watch the police’s body cam footage below:

On February 1, 2023, Brady announced on social media that he was retiring “for good.”

In a March 2023 Vanity Fair cover story, Gisele said of her divorce: “It’s like a death and a rebirth,” adding it was “the death of [her] dream.”

She revealed: “It’s tough because you imagine your life was going to be a certain way, and you did everything you could, you know?

“I believed in fairy tales when I was a kid. I think it’s beautiful to believe in that. I mean, I’m so grateful I did.

“You give everything you got to achieve your dream.

“You give a hundred percent of yourself, and it’s heartbreaking when it doesn’t end up the way you hoped for, and worked for, but you can only do your part.”

The catwalk master, who put her successful career on pause to move from her longtime home in Boston to Florida to focus on building a life with her ex-husband, recalled: “When I met Tom, I was 26 years old, and I wanted a family. I felt so ready.”

She further stated: “When we moved to Tampa, I actually had never been there before, I just arrived and that was my life.”

