Adriana Lima Admits She Was Surprised By Her Red Carpet Appearance After People Expressed Concern

Adriana Lima snapped back at criticism trolling her recent red carpet appearance, debunking plastic surgery rumors, and voicing worries about impossible beauty standards that may affect her children.

Last month, the former Victoria’s Secret angel stepped out for the premiere of The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, sparking some cruel comments about her appearance.

With her captivating, siren-like ocean blue eyes, luscious dark hair, and full lips, the Brazilian model has an unmistakable look that has earned her the title of “the most valuable Victoria’s Secret Angel” as well as becoming one of the top-earning models in the world.

Adriana Lima responded to criticism following her appearance at last month's The Hunger Games movie premiere

However, certain people have taken notice of Adriana’s slight physical changes, without remembering that she is now a 42-year-old mom of three.

Some haters online have compared older pictures of the model, from when she was in her twenties, to now.

While certain trolls have body-shamed Adriana, others have accused the runway star of altering her face with dermal fillers and cosmetic procedures, such as a facelift.

Adriana initially posted a selfie last month to her Instagram Story, referring to the picture as "the face of a tired mom"

This prompted Adriana to post a selfie last month to her Instagram Story, referring to the picture as “the face of a tired mom of one teenage girl, two pre-teens, one active boy, a one-year-old learning to walk, and three dogs…Thanks for your concern.”

But in a new interview with Harper’s Bazaar Arabia, Adriana directly addressed all the backlash about her appearance. She said: “It did not bother me at all. I’m very strong that way, and honestly, I looked at myself before I stepped out and I was feeling great.”

She continued: “I was with my children, and they looked at me and were like, ‘Mom! You look so beautiful!’”

Nevertheless, Adriana did admit that she was surprised to see how she looked in the pictures from the premiere. She recalled: “I was in shock when I saw them. I was like ‘That’s not me’. Everything was strange because I don’t see myself like that. I still don’t see myself like that… you can see yourself differently. I didn’t get offended or anything, though – I was laughing.”

“The point is, I am not 16 years old. I started modelling at 16 but I will never be 16 again. I’m 42 and I’m the happiest I’ve been; the happiest with myself. I embrace my age and I will not change for anyone,” she added.

Adriana did admit that she was surprised to see how she looked in the pictures from the premiere

Adriana, who has worked on many female empowerment projects, highlighted how such criticism could affect her children. She said: “My concern about this is not for me, it’s for my children because they were with me, they saw me and then this stuff comes out.

“I don’t want them to feel the pressure to look a certain way because of other people. If they do that to me, how will they be safe? And the truth is, I don’t think anyone is safe because people are always criticising.”



"I was in shock when I saw them. I was like 'That's not me'. I didn't get offended or anything, though," the Brazilian model revealed

The model is the mother to daughters Valentina, 14, and Sienna, 11, from her marriage to ex-husband Marko Jarić, and son Cyan who turned one this August with partner Andre Lemmers.

She is also the stepmother to Andre’s two children Miah and Lupo from a previous relationship.

On coping with her busy parenting life, Adriana revealed: “I take it day by day. Every day is a different story. There is no manual for motherhood. As the kids grow up, they’re going towards different stages of their life.

“I still have a baby and I have a teenager so every day you deal with different things. I wish I could tell you something magical, some advice, but I just take it a step at a time.”

Many people jumped to Adriana’s defense, pointing to other criticism she has faced throughout her career

